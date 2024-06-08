Prince George's THIS endearing nickname stemmed from quintessential British staple

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the future King and Queen of Britain, are keen to keep their children away from the limelight and make their childhood as normal as possible. Kate has always given importance to her family and kids -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Kate Middleton and Prince William with their three children; George, Louis and Charlotte. (Instagram)

Earlier this year, when The Princess of Wales addressed the nation about her cancer diagnosis, she highlighted how important it was for her to explain her condition to her kids.

After giving birth to Prince George, whose full name is George Alexander Louis, in 2013, Kate called it a "special time" and a “very emotional moment.”

Who is ‘PG Tips’? Yes, you guess it right!

Just like other kids, Prince George of Wales has an adorable nickname, which derives from both of his initials and is a classic British staple.

William and Kate named their eldest son “PG Tips” after the teabag brand. He is called by this name at his home in Adelaide Cottage, Windsor, where he resides with his parents and siblings.

According to The Mirror, “Pals started calling Prince George 'PG', so the couple took the next logical step and dubbed him Tips.”

George is said to be a great fan of his nickname, and he loves the fact that his friends call him “Tips” at his school, Lambrook, situated in the Berkshire countryside.

Revealing why the Royal family prefers cute identity, a source told The Sun that the royals aren't particularly excellent at talking with each other, so nicknames help them to alleviate family conflict.

"They can also be a rather childlike family. They love to play games and they give each other silly presents. I think it's because they have to be so earnest in their public lives."

What about Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte?

Not just Prince George, Prince Louis also has an endearing nickname that was disclosed during the celebrations that marked King Charles' Coronation.

The youngest child of Kate, Louis, was photographed at a charity function, gleefully waving his sticky marshmallow stick around. As soon as his mother noticed, she told him, "Pop that in the fire, Lou Bug," disclosing his nickname, 'Lou-Bug'.

Moreover, Princess Charlotte received a charming nickname with an international twist by Prince William. The Prince of Wales reportedly address his only daughter as “mignonette,” meaning “small and delicate” in French.