Prince William reveals potential career plans of Prince George: 'He is obsessed with...'

Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son, Prince George, is ready to take to the skies just like his father. According to a Hello! Magazine report, 10-year-old royal, who is a second in line to the throne, is keen on visiting Lacey’s RAF base in Lincoln, England, as William called him a “potential pilot in the making.” Describing George as a "potential pilot in the making," Prince William mentioned that George would like to visit the base where the Royal Air Force (RAF) member works.(Getty Images)

William along with his family members visited the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in the summer of 2023. All the family members including the royal couple, George and his two younger siblings were photographed inspecting the military aircraft on display.

This wasn't George's first trip as he attended the Royal International Air Tattoo in 2016 and appeared to be equally enthralled there. Following his visit, Kate reportedly stated that George is "obsessed with the air cadets and wants to join."

What exactly Prince William said about son George?

During a second garden party hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace this week, Prince William held talks with Squadron Leader Chrissie Lacey about his eldest son.

Describing him as a "potential pilot in the making," William mentioned that George would like to visit the base where the Royal Air Force (RAF) member works.

George may be inspired by William, who served as RAF's search and rescue pilot and an air ambulance pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance for two years. In the past, Kate's son was also pictured while speaking to pilots or sitting in jet cockpits.

Prince George, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte. (CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images)

A look at Royal Family’s RAF history

King Charles had also served in the RAF. Earlier this month, he appointed William as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, hailing him as a "very good pilot indeed."

William's estranged brother Prince Harry also known for his stunning history when it comes to flying. In 2010, the Duke of Sussex (then Lieutenant Wales) received his flying wings after finishing a month-long army pilot training at the Army Aviation Centre.

During his ten-year tenure in the British military, Harry flew Apache helicopters in Afghanistan as well as training flights in the UK, the US, and Australia.

Despite the continuous tensions within the royal family, Prince William and Kate are making every effort to raise their children in the best way possible. The Prince is actively involved in royal engagements, having resumed his duties following Kate and King Charles' cancer diagnoses.