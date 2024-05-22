Prince George is set to skip his godfather's wedding because of…

Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate, is expected to miss an important family event. Prince George set to skip godfather’s nuptials. (Reuters)(AFP)

The young prince is likely to miss the wedding of his godfather, the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor.

The wedding slated for June 7, will see Olivia Henson formally become a member of the Grosvenor family.

Prince William, 41, will be there for the grand occasion in his capacity as an usher, according to Kensington Palace’s report.

Prince George's absence is because of his educational commitments. As the heir-to-the-throne, he is currently enrolled at Lambrook School in Windsor, alongside his siblings, Princess Charlotte, aged nine, and Prince Louis, aged six. Unfortunately, the wedding date, Friday, June 7, coincides with a school day, and the 10-year-old prince is likely to miss the ceremony.

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s wife, is also not expected to attend due to her ongoing recovery from cancer treatment. However, yesterday, Prince William and Kate jointly announced that she is all set to make a “comeback” with a “special film.”

“This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek we’ve brought together the inspirational Sam Stables from We Are Farming Minds and the brilliant Farmer Will for a very special film,” the royal couple posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Sussexes are also likely to miss the wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also set to miss the wedding.

Like Prince William, the Duke of Sussex shares a strong bond with the Duke of Westminster; however, he opted out of the event due to the ongoing rift. The latter, 33, is also the godfather to Prince Archie, Prince Harry’s five-year-old son.

The wedding is expected to be grand, with around 400 guests invited to Chester Cathedral.

Duke of Westminster feels the wedding is a ‘huge thing’ for him

The Duke of Westminster expressed his sentiments with The Chester Standard, stating, “We’ve obviously got a long association with the cathedral as a family so we were here for my father’s memorial, my sister’s wedding and every Remembrance Sunday that I can attend is here.”

“But I’m unbelievably excited and I also wanted to make it very clear how unbelievably helpful people have been, how supportive they’ve been so far, which I’m unbelievably grateful for because I do realise that it’s going to be a big, big thing for the city. It’s going to be certainly a huge thing for us and we’re grateful for all the help really.”

After their wedding, Grosvenor and Henson plan to settle at Eaton Hall in Cheshire, the ancestral home of the Duke of Westminster.

The duke, who inherited his title and wealth at the young age of 25 following the unexpected death of his father, Gerald Grosvenor, the 6th Duke of Westminster, from a heart attack in August 2016, has since topped The Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List with a fortune of £10.1 billion.