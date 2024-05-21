Is Meghan Markle following Donald Trump's path to the White House? Political expert says, ‘It would be a great story’

Meghan Markle's ascending to the White House has been a topic of fervent discussion following her and Prince Harry’s recent visit to Nigeria, has amplified speculations about Meghan’s political aspirations, with some experts suggesting she could be a serious contender for the White House. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are in Nigeria to champion the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

Erika Alexander, Meghan’s former co-star on the television series ‘Suits,’ recently endorsed her potential candidacy, stating confidently that Meghan is “heading to the White House” and could very well be on her way to becoming the next POTUS.

Meghan has been counselled to take cues from Donald Trump, known for his business empire and television persona rather than a political background, managed to capture the highest office in the land. So it wouldn't surprise you if, in the future, you come across the slogan “Make America Great with Meghan.”

Meghan's path to White House is sealed: Expert

Professor Christopher Phelps, a historian and expert in US politics, told Daily Mail Online, “It would be a great story. The British prince who loved her so much he gave up his British citizenship to become an American. There would be no requirement for him to do it - but he would have to if she wanted to have any credibility.”

The former royal couple’s recent trip to Nigeria has been hailed as a triumph, with some political insiders from California suggesting that Meghan might “queue jump” her way to the White House.

One source told Mirror UK, “She [Meghan] has her eyes on the prize.”

“The buy-your-success thing is more suited as a Republican play. Meghan has political ambitions but like most celebrities or business people, they are not ready to put in the graft to get there. Maybe Oprah Winfrey could pull it off. But she's put in the hard yards in other ways. Meghan hasn't done anything,” a second insider critiqued.

Meghan needs more than a name recognition for a presidential run

Professor Phelps also drew parallels between Meghan and Ronald Reagan, who navigated his way to becoming the Governor of California and later the 40th president of the United States.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s political career followed a similar trajectory, moving from Hollywood to the governorship of California.

Phelps acknowledged that “her name will open doors” but also cautioned that name recognition alone is insufficient. “You can’t just say ‘You all know who I am - vote for me,’” he advised.

"She will need to have some substance on policy. Americans want to know how she would protect their jobs, where she stand of tax and to tackle crime in their neighbourhoods," he added.