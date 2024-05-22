Prince Harry faces flak for rejecting King Charles' offer to stay at royal residence, but where was he offered a room?

Amid the ongoing rift between King Charles and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussexes grabbed the attention with his recent visit to the UK and then an "unofficial" royal tour with Meghan Markle to Nigeria. While he spent three nights in London without meeting any of the royal family members, Harry's spokesman stated unequivocally that the Duke wanted to meet the King, but his father was "too busy" to see him. According to the Telegraph, Prince Harry was left "devastated" by the termination of his absolute right to protection from the police.(AP)

Meanwhile, the UK media reported that the Duke of Sussex declined his father's offer for lodging at a royal residence during his visit to London and he preferred to stay in a hotel. The decision was taken when everyone was speculating for his meeting with the King and Kate as both are undergoing treatment following their cancer diagnosis. However, Prince Harry dismissed the invitation from his father "due to security concerns".

As the monarch's offer did not include any personal security measures, it could have left Prince Harry in a "visible location with public entrance and exit points and no police protection". Therefore, Harry decided to stay in a hotel so that he “could come and go unseen”, GB News reported, citing sources.

Meanwhile, royal expert Victoria took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote: “Prince Harry turned down an invite from his father to stay at a royal residence earlier this month because of security fears.”

Harry is now required to submit an application if he wants to avail security before landing in the UK. It will be submitted to the Metropolitan Police at least 28 days in advance, and his request will be considered individually by Ravec, the body which has the charge of safeguarding royalty and public figures.

Where did the King offer Harry a room?

The location where the King offered Harry a room has not been confirmed, but St James' Palace, which hosts Princess Beatrice and Princess Anne, is a likely possibility.

While Beatrice has a permanent residence there, Anne has a suite of rooms as well as a parking space that she uses when visiting London.

The palace is used by other Royal Family members whenever it is required. Moreover. the grand property is situated right close to Clarence House, where the King would like to spend his time whenever he comes to London.

Unlike any London hotel, all royal residences include armed guards at access and departure points, as well as the most advanced safety measures in the UK to ensure safety of Royal Family members.

Prince Harry faces flak

Meanwhile, royal expert Angela Levin, a staunch critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, blasted the Duke for rejecting his father's offer to stay at royal residence.

Taking to X, Angela tweeted, “The Telegraph says early in May Harry turned down the King's invitation to stay at a royal residence as it didn't come with taxpayer-funded security.”

“Yet it was no bother visiting Nigeria one of the most dangerous countries in the world. Yet another example of hypocrisy," she added.

“Apparently St James Palace has maximum security because of the other Royals who stay there….,” one of the X users commented on Levin's post.

“We all know it's about him wanting IPP status. I hope the palace and govt don't give in to his demand,” another added.