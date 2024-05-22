 Why will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle skip son Archie's godfather's wedding? Royal expert weighs in on real reason | World News - Hindustan Times
Why will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle skip son Archie's godfather's wedding? Royal expert weighs in on real reason

BySumanti Sen
May 22, 2024 02:39 AM IST

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not travel to England for the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor next month, although he is one of the Duke’s closest friends.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will miss their son Archie’s godfather’s wedding, and a royal expert has now revealed the reason behind their decision. The couple will not travel to England for the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, 33, next month, although he is one of the Duke’s closest childhood friends.

Why will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle skip Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding?

Royal expert and biographer Angela Levin has now revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not attend the meeting because they do not wish to “make a fuss.” Levin has claimed that Harry has decided to skip the wedding to avoid “disturbing everybody” at the event. Grosvenor is believed to be Archie’s godfather. However, Meghan and Harry have never publicly confirmed this.

“Who isn’t going to go is Harry because he says he doesn’t want to make a fuss there and disturb everybody. But I don’t think he’s had an invitation,” Levin told GB News. “They realized it would be very awkward for the royals to have him here, either for their own reasons or Harry said they don’t want to come, but I think it’s the former.”

Grosvenor is tying the knot with 31-year-old Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral in England on June 7. Prince William is expected to attend the wedding as Grosvenor is also Prince George’s godfather.

The Grosvenor family, however, has not always seen eye to eye with the royal family, as Levin pointed out. There were increasing tensions ahead of Lady Tamara Grosvenor and Edward Van Cutsem’s wedding in 2004.

“With the wedding of their daughter in 2004, they wouldn’t let Camilla sit next to Charles because she wasn’t married to him,” Levin said. “The queen and the king were coming, the Duke of Edinburgh was coming, and they said that she had to come differently.”

Grosvenor and Henson will get married at Chester Cathedral. They will later host a reception at Eaton Hall, which is Grosvenor’s lavish family estate.

News / World News / Why will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle skip son Archie's godfather's wedding? Royal expert weighs in on real reason

