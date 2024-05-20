Prince Harry ‘triggered’ and ‘skips’ Archie’s godfather's wedding where William takes big role just to avoid…

Prince Harry and William are not going to face each other any sooner. As the world awaits the reunion of the royal brothers, they seem to be avoiding each other at every cost. New reports indicate the Sussexes are likely to skip the upcoming wedding of their son Archie's godfather, Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster. While King Charles and Princess Kate have reportedly declined the invitation due to cancer treatment, Prince William is one of the 400 guests expected to attend. Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Britain's William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry are seen. (Reuters)

Prince Harry and Meghan to miss Duke of Westminster’s wedding

The Duke of Sussex has decided to miss, the Duke of Westminster’s wedding with Olivia Henson to be held at Chester Cathedral in England on June 7. Harry despite sharing a close bond with Hugh is not attending the wedding of the year “to avoid royal tensions overshadowing the day,” as reported by the Sunday Times. On the other hand, Prince William is slated to take on the role of Usher in the wedding.

Hugh Grosvenor wanted Harry to attend his wedding

Initially, Hugh wanted Harry and Meghan to attend his wedding, but later, according to The Times, he decided against it, thinking their presence would overshadow his nuptials. Now, the UK outlet reports that Harry himself declined the offer. A close friend of the royals told The Sun, "Hugh is one of the very few close friends of William and Harry who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both.” Citing that he wanted the brothers to reunite but later realised it's not possible as of now, the source added, “He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up but realizes it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding.”

Harry was ‘triggered’ as William takes centre stage in royal wedding

“William was asked to have a prominent role in the wedding and that’s what triggered Harry to decline an invitation,” a source told Daily Mail on Sunday. “Apparently he [Harry] was put out by the request when he thought it should have been him.” The source added. As for the remaining royals, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and the kids, they are assumed to have politely declined the invitation due to the family’s health crisis.

