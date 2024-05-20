Prince Harry's ‘madly romantic’ plans for Meghan Markle on 6th wedding anniversary on cards

With their 6th wedding anniversary just around the corner, all eyes are on the Sussexes and their plans to celebrate the relationship milestone. Known for grand gestures towards his beloved wife, speculations are rife, about Prince Harry’s "madly romantic" plans he's sure to have in store for Meghan Markle. Here's a closer look at what the Duke of Sussex might have up his sleeve to celebrate their special day. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were received at the Abuja school by a dancing troupe and a crowd of excited students and teachers.(AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

Harry and Meghan, whose love story caught the whole nation’s attention and still remains one of the most widely discussed marriages in the UK, met on a blind date back in 2016. It didn't take long for the Duke to fall for her, as within a year of dating in 2017, he proposed, leading to their royal wedding in 2018 at Windsor Castle. Things seemed fine until the birth of their first child, Archie, but their roles as working royals soon hit a roadblock. In January 2020, they announced their decision to step back from royal duties.

The couple has since resided in California, Meghan's hometown. In 2021, they welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet. After leaving royal life behind, the couple, who still hold firm to their Sussex titles, have inked various deals with Netflix and are engaged in philanthropic work. They have also ventured into the branding business as of 2024. Six years and counting, experts weigh in on the fact that the couple is still deeply in love with each other, which is quite visible in their actions, tours, and even their synchronisation in work commitments.

Prince Harry’s ‘madly romantic’ plans for Meghan

BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond believes that this year’s anniversary of the Sussexes is going to be huge, with Harry possibly having planned some "madly romantic" gestures, and the same goes for Meghan’s gift for her husband as well.

Sharing her thoughts, Bond said, "There's no doubt that after six years of marriage, Harry and Meghan look just as much in love as ever. They are always holding hands and in Nigeria, Harry was filmed sweetly kissing his wife on the head,” gushing over their bond, the Royal Correspondent further added, "I think most right-minded people would simply wish them well and hope that this troubled young man now not quite so young has truly found the love and family life he longed for.

Harry and Meghan’s recent trip to Nigeria was a huge success, and the couple received loads of praise and love despite facing backlash from royal followers for carrying out the tour in royal style. However, experts believe that the tour is one of the reasons why their celebration can be much grander than expected.

"I've no doubt that Harry will come up with some madly romantic idea for the anniversary and Meghan will probably find a gift full of symbolism and significance. They will probably spend it privately with their children around them with perhaps a romantic dinner for two in the evening." Bond added.