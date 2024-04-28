Prince Harry and William 'likely' to reunite with surprise 'peacemaker' none other than….

Royal fans are hoping for a reunion between Prince Harry and his long-lost brother, Prince William. The two brothers’ relationship has been strained for some time now and has piqued the world's interest, particularly after revelations about King Charles and Kate Middleton's battles with cancer. Despite Harry announcing his new home in the US and expressing hopes to return to the UK to spend time with his estranged family, rumours of a reunion between the brothers continue to swirl, with speculation surrounding the need for a ‘peacemaker.’ Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Britain's William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry are seen. (Reuters)

Prince Harry and William’s ‘likely’ reunion

According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles has made "positive progress" in his cancer treatment, following reports that his funeral plans were updated due to his health condition. Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex is set to return to the UK in May to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games. While the likelihood of Meghan and their children joining him is slim, the young royal is reportedly wishing to spend time in the UK with his family.

According to one royal insider, it’s “very likely” that when Harry gets back, he’ll team up with Prince William again, with Charles perhaps trying to mediate between the brothers’ warring factions.

King Charles can end the royal rift?

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and have since resided in the US, have made limited returns to the UK. The family was last seen in London during Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Following King Charles' cancer diagnosis, Harry briefly returned home for a few hours before promptly flying back to the US.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold believes that King Charles will likely aim to "play peacemaker" between his two sons, who have had a strained relationship for some time. The expert anticipates that the King will make sincere efforts to bring his two sons closer together, particularly during this challenging period for the family.

"It is very likely that Harry and William will see each other next month and anything is possible," Harrlod tells Sky News Australia. "The King will want the brothers to patch things up so it's more than likely that he could play peacemaker." He adds.

‘Family is most important to the King’

Harrlod went on to explain that, "Family means everything to the King, like his mother and one of his top priorities will be to ensure that this family rift is healed.”

The royal family has been through a stormy time, especially after the bombshell revelations made in Harry's memoir Spare. The problem only escalated following the explosive interview with, Oprah Winfrey. Meghan disclosed her significant mental health challenges during her time as a working royal, including experiencing suicidal thoughts. Harry expressed that both his brother and father felt "trapped" within the monarchy.

Will Meghan return to the UK with Prince Harry in May?

While this question is highly discussed in royal circles these days, the chances of it happening are highly unlikely. There have been reports of Prince William and Kate Middleton extending an invitation to the Sussexes to bring their children home during the visit; however, things took a turn for the worse after Harry lost a major security battle in his hometown, leading to fears that bringing Meghan or the children won’t be safe anymore. The Duke sought to challenge a ruling that revoked his security clearance after he ceased to be a "working royal".