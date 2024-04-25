 Prince William makes surprise school visit to keep last year promise, shares Princess Charlotte's favourite joke - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prince William makes surprise school visit to keep last year promise, shares Princess Charlotte's favourite joke

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 25, 2024 07:42 PM IST

Prince William on Thursday morning made a surprise visit to a school in Rowley Regis, Sandwell, on an invitation to see their mental health initiatives.

Prince William on Thursday morning made a surprise visit to a school in Rowley Regis, Sandwell, on an invitation to see their mental health initiatives.

Last year in October, 12-year-old Freddie Hadley posted a letter on X on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, informing the royal about the outstanding projects undertaken by the students of Michael’s Church of England High School.(X@@KensingtonRoyal)
Last year in October, 12-year-old Freddie Hadley posted a letter on X on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, informing the royal about the outstanding projects undertaken by the students of Michael’s Church of England High School.(X@@KensingtonRoyal)

Last year in October, 12-year-old Freddie Hadley posted a letter on X on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, informing the royal about the outstanding projects undertaken by the students of Michael’s Church of England High School.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Reacting to the letter, the Prince of Wales issued an apology, stating that "Catherine and I can’t be with you and the rest of the students at St Michael’s today." He however, stressed that it is crucial to address mental health issues.

As Prince was moved by Freddie's letter, he made a surprise visit to the school and indulged deep conversation with Freddie.

Congratulating Freddie on his initiative, Prince said: “Well done you, I'm here now.”

“Your letter worked,” he added, drawing jeers from the other attendees.

Also Read: Kate Middleton, Prince William throw ‘private party’ for Prince Louis' 6th birthday

Prince William shares Princess Charlotte's favourite joke

Prince then appeared on the school radio station with Freddie and other students and the father-of-three requested to share a “dad joke”, Daily Mail reported.

He started with Princess Charlotte's favourite joke. "I'm kind of trying to channel Jack Whitehall, because most of his jokes are pretty dad-like," the Prince said.

During the conversation, William disclosed that he had never planned to focus on mental health as his most ardent cause when he started working for the royal family. He said he was more interested in homelessness, depression and addiction.

Also Read: King Charles bestows new titles for Kate Middleton and Prince William

Prince William praises Freddie and his friends

Upon bidding Freddie and his fellow classmates a royal farewell, the Prince of Wales shared pictures from the visit on X and remarked, "It all started with a letter."

"Great to see this inspiring mental health project in action. Well done to Freddie and friends for the incredible efforts they are making in nurturing their emotional wellbeing," he wrote.

Notably, William is participating in a "royal away day" for the first time Kate Williams made her cancer diagnosis public.

Meanwhile, several netizens reacted to Prince William's post, with one saying, “You made Freddie’s dream come true. You are a good role model and inspiration to the young ones! Well done! Sending love from the US!”

“So happy William kept his promise. I had forgotten about that letter but clearly Prince William didn’t,” another X user added.

St. Michael's, which focuses on mental health and wellness, received gold standard award by the Carnegie Center of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools in May 2022.

In 2012, the school introduced "Student Voice," a group of up to 100 students that get together to create projects ranging from mental health to fundraising, including interacting with senior citizens.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Prince William makes surprise school visit to keep last year promise, shares Princess Charlotte's favourite joke
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On