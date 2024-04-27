Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's public image makeover set in motion with ‘long-overdue’ PR team expansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may occupy the headlines 24/7 but that doesn't set the public's interest in their favour by default. A new media report highlights the estranged royal couple's “long-overdue” PR team expansion, which has finally been set in motion as the duo makes a worthwhile investment in their future. FILE - Britain's Prince Harry, right, and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale, on April 12, 2024, in Wellington, Fla. Prince Harry’s fight for police protection in the U.K. has received another setback. A judge on Monday, April 15, 2024 rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel’s decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after he quit as a working member of the royal family. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)(AP)

An entertainment expert opened the case for study to Newsweek, explaining how the PR operation's full blown-out expansion seeks to turn around their conversations with the media amid their ongoing entertainment venture spree. The Sussex couple has reportedly enlisted the help of two significantly influential communications professionals in their attempts to revamp their public image.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Renewing a favourable public image: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's PR expansion

As a point of contact for all US media outlets, former United Talent Agency communications veteran Kyle Boulia has onboarded the royal couple's California team as deputy press secretary and director of communications.

On the other hand, PR pro-Charlie Gipson is leading the duo's first UK team since their departure from the monarchy. All UK outlets hoping to reach out to Harry and Meghan's representatives must remain in touch with Gipson.

Ultimately, both directors of communication for the US and UK hubs will report back to Harry and Meghan's global press secretary and head of communications, Ashley Hansen.

Also read | 'Ridiculous': Prince Harry under fire for donning four medals while honouring US servicewoman

These presumed pricy introductions will likely expand the couple's philanthropic vision, setting the stage for favourable exposure to the global forum.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's public image challenges

MarkMeets founder and entertainment expert Mark Boardman asserted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's PR team expansion is a “long-overdue move.” “The couple's public image strategy clearly needed reevaluation,” he added. Weighing in with his expertise on the matter, he claimed that these new associations “indicate a new focus with areas for improvement and a more resourceful press team needed to take charge.”

With their team's professional vision strategically dealing with both the US and the UK simultaneously, it spotlights the couple's dire need to manage their “public personas across continents.” Their PR team makeover effectively signals that the duo is consciously investing in their brand. It goes along with how Boardman noted that their public image has the potential to be revamped for the better.

As highlighted by Boardman, their team's potential biggest challenge would be “understanding the couple's current standing,” especially with their present extended lacklustre spell stretching out to the farthest point with no return. Ultimately, he underscores the paramount stance of execution, which can successfully carry them through to the end, thus improving their credibility.