‘Duke of Sussex is wrong’: Afghanistan war hero blasts Prince Harry over his claims about media not supporting veterans

Afghanistan war hero Ben McBean has slammed Prince Harry for alleging that "media doesn't support veterans". In his latest Netflix documentary "Heart of Invictus", Harry has talked about McBean's service days and horrific injury and highlighted media's apathy towards war veterans. Notably, both McBean and Harry had served at the same time during the war against terrorism in the Asian country. Prince Harry(REUTERS)

In an interaction with The Sun, McBean outrightly blasted Harry for being wrong about media's help towards war veterans. In stark contrast to Harry's claims, McBean hailed the British media for supporting veterans and helping gather charity for wounded and disbaled soldiers.

“I have had his back for 15 years. I’ve always championed him but it doesn’t mean I have to agree with everything that comes out of his mouth. On this one the Duke of Sussex is wrong.," said McBean

“I can say, hand on heart for a fact, that the British media — and especially The Sun — did cover the stories of veterans. One of the only positives post-injury was how the media ­supported the troops,"

“They didn’t write us off and told the world about us and our disabilities. Thanks to The Sun, everyone was wearing a Help for Heroes wristband.”

McBean served in the Helman province of Afghanistan and had lost his right leg and left arm in a bomb blast. In 2008, while McBean was being treated at the Headley Court Military Hospital in Surrey, he was visited by Prince Harry and Prince William.

McBean acknowledged Harry's help and said: “I have seen Harry lots of times over the years. He has brought me beer and ‘Get well soon’ cards when I have been sick."

“My mum, dad and uncle have met him and William. I think Harry is cool but I am a 36-year-old man and I don’t agree with him. The papers and the media explained why the war was on and why you were going to see amputees walking in your local city," said McBean.

“The whole country knew about us. I’ve nothing bad to say about the media supporting the military,” said the war veteran.

Harry's ambitious project the 2023 edition of the Invictus Games, on which the documentary is based, is set to be held between September 9 and 16 in Düsseldorf, Germany. “Invictus” translates to “unconquered.” The event was founded by Prince Harry in 2014 to celebrate the great contribution by the veterans and help them have good mental health through sports.