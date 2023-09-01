Donald Trump's trial for election fraud in Georgia : How to watch live telecast

A judge has announced that Donald Trump's trail for alleged election fraud in Georgia in the 2020 US Presidential elections, will be livestreamed. According to a BBC report, Judge Scott McAfee has ruled that all the hearings will be available live on Fulton County Court's YouTube channel. Donald Trump (AP)

In the Georgia election fraud case, Trump has been indicted along with 18 other people for conspiring to overturn the election results. The former US President has pleaded not guilty to the 13 charges of his indictment. He has waived the right to appear in court at his arraignment.

Prosecutors believe that one important evidence in the case is a taped phone call that Trump made to Georgia's then-secretary of state to recalculate the vote tally.

Legal problems for Trump have mounted as he faces a total of four criminal trails against him in the US. The other three legal cases against Trump are: 1) attempt to defraud the US, as well as conspiracy to obstruct and actual obstruction of an official proceeding( in light of the attack on US Capitol on January 6, 2021), 2) a probe for possession of classified documents and 3) hush money payments case.

Meanwhile, Trump has alleged that all the legal cases against him, are politically motivated.

ALSO READ| Do right wingers in the USA have a favourable opinion of India? Pew survey reveals startling details

Recently, in a first for any serving or former US president, Trump's mugshot was taken at the Atlanta's Fulton County Jail. Later, Trump shared the mugshot on social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter). His campaign team for the 2024 Presidential elections have used the mugshots to gather support and donations for him.

Despite all the controversies and legal troubles, Trump remains the frontrunner to get official Republican nomination for the 2024 Presidential elections. Recently, Trump endorsed Indian-origin Republican Party member Vivek Ramaswamy as a "very good" vice presidential candidate.