News / World News / Do right wingers in the USA have a favourable opinion of India? Pew survey reveals startling details

Do right wingers in the USA have a favourable opinion of India? Pew survey reveals startling details

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Aug 30, 2023 04:58 PM IST

In a startling outcome, the survey found that liberals(left wing) in the US have more favourable opinion towards India than the conservatives(right wing).

The recently released Pew Research Center survey has revealed details about perception of people in foreign countries including the USA about India. Among the 23 countries surveyed, a median of 46% of adults hold a favorable view of India, while a median of 34% have unfavorable views.

Representational Picture(Reuters)
Representational Picture(Reuters)

As per the survey, in North America, people of Canada, USA, Mexico have a favourable opinion of India. In Europe, people of ten countries namely France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK have a favourable opinion of India.

The survey took the views of 3,576 U.S. adults from March 20 to 26, 2023. The survey made sure to give weightage to gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories in the U.S. adult population.

Opinion towards India as per political ideology (the Right, the Left and the Center)

The survey analysed how political ideology plays a role in the perception towards India. In a startling outcome, the survey found that liberals(the left wing) in the US have more favourable opinion towards India than the conservatives(the right wing). As per the survey, 57% left wingers have a favourable opinion of India while only 47% right wingers do so. Thus, there is a big difference of 10 percentage points. Meanwhile, 53% people with moderate(center) ideology have a favourable opinion of India.

But in other countries like Hungary, Australia and Israel, the result is opposite. As per the survey, unlike the USA, more right wing people in these three countries have a favourable opinion of India. In Hungary, 37% right wingers have a positive image of India, while only 19% do so. In Australia, 62% right wing favour India while 49% left wing do so. In Israel, 78% right wingers have favourable opinion of India while 65% left wingers do so.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out