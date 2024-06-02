Royal family ‘needs a shake-up’ after ‘losing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,’ expert says

A PR expert has urged King Charles to shake up the royal family after "losing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.” Back in 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties. They then settled in California. Royal family ‘needs a shake-up’ after ‘losing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,’ an expert has said (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure left the group of working royals very small. The crisis became worse after Charles and Kate MIddleton were both diagnosed with cancer.

‘The Royal Family definitely needs a shake-up’

Speaking to GB News, publicist Haddy Folivi said the royal family must make some drastic changes. "The Royal Family definitely needs a shake-up,” he said. "With King Charles somewhat limited in what he can do work-wise, there is only so much that Prince William and the Queen can do.”

"So the royals will have to draw on the reserves and enlist some more working royals so us, the taxpayers, feel like we are getting our money's worth,” he added.

Kate is undergoing treatment for cancer. Prince William last week asked his cousins Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to join him at a garden party at Buckingham Palace. However, royal sources have claimed that this does not mean they will become official working royals.

"The Palace should be very strategic and opt for more younger members of the Firm, as we are still reeling from the loss of Prince Harry and Meghan,” Folivi said. "I think it's a good thing - more working royals mean they can spread the royal brand further and faster with people who have lived and breathed the institution their whole lives.”

"I think it can only be a good thing,” he added.

Peter, Zara, Beatrice and Eugenie do not perform official royal duties. However, all of them were raised as the royal grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022.