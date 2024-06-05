Kate Middleton 'may never come back' to royal duties ‘in the role that people saw her’: report

A source has told US Weekly that Kate Middleton “may never come back in the role that people saw her in before” as she battles cancer. The Princess of Wales was once front and centre on royal engagements with her husband, Prince William.The insider added that Kate is currently “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back” after she underwent preventative chemotherapy as part of her treatment. Kate Middleton 'may never come back' to royal duties ‘in the role that people saw her’

Even royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that when Kate does return to her royal duties, “it will be [based] on medical advice, and it will be very carefully balanced.”

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

‘Would not rule out another video message’

However, last month, royal sources said that Kate may “not appear in public for the rest of the year” as she undergoes treatment. “Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance. I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year,” a royal insider told The Daily Beast.

The insider also said that the Princess being absent from the public eye for a prolonged time may prompt more speculations about her whereabouts. “I would not rule out another video message updating the country on her health,” the source added. “That proved to be a very effective way of keeping the conspiracy theorists at bay.”

Another royal source recently said that Kate is "in a very different position" to King Charles as both battle cancer. "As Sovereign, His Majesty is in a very different position from the Princess of Wales. There is no need for her to be seen while she’s recovering,” the source said.

The source also said that “no one wants to put any pressure” on the princess, adding, "The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year.”