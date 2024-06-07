Just Stop Oil protestors create ruckus at Duke of Westminster's high-profile wedding as Prince William glares

Hugh Grosvenor, The Duke of Westminster, exchanged vows with Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral. The billionaire's wedding was the most-awaited prestigious event and high-profile wedding of the year, with the arrival of some 400 guests. After tying the knot and sharing the kiss, the Duke and Duchess of Westminster made their way outside the cathedral but they were halted by JSO demonstrators who used fire extinguishers to let off their signature orange smoke.(AP/X)

Prince William, The Prince of Wales, arrived at the venue in his Mercedes to attend the wedding of his son Prince George's godfather. However, George skipped the event due to it being his school day.

Meanwhile, the sweet moment was disrupted by Just Stop Oil (JSO) protesters. They attempted to disrupt the Duke and Duchess of Westminster's departure from Chester Cathedral following their wedding.

The Prince of Wales, who served as the groom's usher, is said to have observed the chaos.

While one the women protestors yelled, “Just Stop Oil”, crowds continued to laud the pair, attempting to drown out the jeering of the demonstrators' actions. Following the disruption, the demonstrators were heckled by the people before being stopped and led away by police.

JSO has taken responsibility for the disturbance.

While sharing the video of the incident, Connor Stringer, senior reporter at Daily Telegraph, wrote on X, “WATCH: The moment two Just Stop Oil protestors tried to ruin the sweet moment that the newlyweds Duke and Duchess of Westminster shared after leaving Chester Cathedral.”

King Charles, the godfather of Hugh Grosvenor, skips the Duke's wedding

Queen Camilla and King Charles, who is counted by Hugh Grosvenor as one of his godparents, missed out on nuptials between the Duke and his wife Olivia.

Charles, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, has been very busy for past few days. He and Camilla arrived in France to attend several events, marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Wednesday and Thursday.

Chester has been adorned with 100,000 flowers for the wedding of the Duke, who made it onto the Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List. After the wedding, the flowers are said to be donated to community groups.

While Grosvenor arrived for his wedding in a dark green Land Rover Defender, accompanied by three of the duke's long-time best pals, the bride came wearing a customized gown and tiara made by Emma Victoria Payne, a British bridal designer.

The dress and veil were linked to her lineage through elaborate stitching evocative of her great-great grandmother's outfit.