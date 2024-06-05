 King Charles, Queen Camilla moved to tears hearing heartbreaking story at D-Day 80th anniversary - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
King Charles, Queen Camilla moved to tears hearing heartbreaking story at D-Day 80th anniversary

ByShweta Kukreti
Jun 05, 2024 10:11 PM IST

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on Wednesday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla on Wednesday attended the 80th anniversary of D-Day. During the heartfelt event, the Queen was moved by a soldier's testimony, causing the audience to offer a standing ovation and honor the veteran Army soldier.

After one soldier delivered his experience, the Royals and throng rose to their feet, and the Queen had a poignant reaction, as she moved listening to the emotional speech.(PA Wire)
Prince William, who also attended the event, offered a somber statement honoring the incredible courage of all the soldiers who fought, even in their teenage years at the time.

Camilla was seen crying while Charles raised a handkerchief to his face as they listened carefully to Royal Navy veteran Eric Bateman, who served on HMS Erebus.

“So many men and women, including my dear friend Fred, joined up with me but unfortunately never made it,” the former sailor stated. According to the Daily Mail, he detailed how it would have been feasible to “walk across the Channel” with so many vessels involved in the operation.

Also Read: King Charles currency notes enter circulation for the first time. Old notes invalid now?

King Charles gives powerful speech

Charles also delivered a powerful speech at Britain's commemorative celebration in Portsmouth, on the south coast of England.

Addressing the crowd, the monarch said: “The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity we have heard today and throughout our lives cannot fail to move us, to inspire us and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation."

“It is our duty to ensure that we and future generations do not forget their service and their sacrifice in replacing tyranny with freedom.”

The King's appearance at the event marked his first public address and highest-profile engagement after being diagnosed with cancer.

The monarch lauded the "truly collective effort" of individuals on the Home Front during WWII, claiming that Britain is "eternally" beholden to those who served.

During his ceremony, William donned medals around his neck, including a coronation medal.

The Prince of Wales read an excerpt from the journal of Captain Alastair Bannerman, a D-Day veteran who served in the Royal Warwickshire Regiment and wrote diary to his wife on the morning of the landings.

He told the crowd that he was "deeply honoured" to be a part of the festivities, stating that "we will always remember those who served".

King Charles, Queen Camilla moved to tears hearing heartbreaking story at D-Day 80th anniversary
