Kate Middleton and Prince William post emotional tribute on social media, ‘Dare to…’

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid tribute to England's Rugby League player Rob Burrow on social media. The 41-year-old British sportsman died on Sunday following his diagnosis of Motor Neuron Disease in 2019. The Prince and Princess of Wales honoured Burrow, saying he “had a huge heart” in an emotional X, formerly Twitter post. Prince William and Kate Middleton paid emotional tribute to British rugby player Rob Burrow following his death on Sunday(via REUTERS)

Prince and Princess of Wales pay tribute to Rob Burrow

In the heartfelt note shared via their Kensington Royal account, the Prince and Princess of Wales said, “A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart. He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.’”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The royal couple also sent their regards to Burrow's wife, Lindsey, whom he married in 2016, and their three children. “Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy. W,” their statement added.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton and Prince William issue rare joint statement over ‘incredible sadness’

Burrow, who retired in 2017, was diagnosed with MND after gradual changes in his speech. According to NHS, a publicly funded national healthcare system in the UK, MND is “caused by a problem with cells in the brain and nerves called motor neurones.”

The former Leeds Rhinos star's wife took on the responsibility as his caretaker. Lindsey previously told The Sun, “We don't want ­stairlifts, hoists and things, for me it can become quite clinical,” adding, “You just want to do what you can, while you can, for as long as you can.”

“He's my husband, I want to care for him. You say those vows, in sickness and in health, that’s what you want to do. He'll often say: 'Thank you for looking after me, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you doing these things.' I know how grateful he is,” she added.