Kate Middleton 'fears Royal backstabbing’ during public hiatus; ‘she won’t tolerate…’

Amid her cancer treatment and withdrawal from public appearances, Kate Middleton is reportedly sensing a chill behind the palace walls. Whispers of "backstabbing" are already circulating around the Princess of Wales, considered a key ‘asset’ of the royal family. Her absence has likely disrupted the royal dynamics. Furthermore, multiple reports suggest that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie might step up to assist with royal engagements during this period. Kate Middleton- Queen Consort Camilla: Queen Consort Camilla and Kate Middleton don't get along, a report said.(AFP File)

Kate Middleton ‘fears backstabbing’

On May 25, tabloids buzzed with reports that Princess Beatrice, the eldest York daughter, is stepping into the royal limelight. Royal commentator Kate Mansey claims Beatrice is providing "increasingly crucial backup" to the family. However, Kate Middleton may not be a fan of this idea. After all, Beatrice and Eugenie's closeness to Harry and Meghan, who reportedly ruffle Kate's feathers, is not hidden from anyone.

Earlier, royal author Tom Quinn told OK Magazine, “For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry. They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Meghan than with any other part of the family.”

Harry and Meghan’s ‘growing closeness’ with Beatrice and Eugenie

Harry and Meghan left the UK in 2020 and have since found a new home in California. After cutting all ties with their family members, the only royals who ever visited them were Harry and William’s cousins, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. The daughters of the Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, are reportedly aware that their situation, despite being royal members, is similar to that of Harry and Meghan.

Digging into the archives, this might not be the first time Kate has sensed fear of betrayal. Earlier, before the health crisis descended on the palace, Kate allegedly felt 'uncomfortable' with the York sisters ‘growing closeness’ with the estranged royals.

Kate ‘won’t tolerate cousins sneaking off with Harry and Meghan’

In 2023, right before Catherine’s planned abdominal surgery in January 2024, sources told Radar Online that there are concerns that the sister might share more information once Harry and Meghan push for insider details. This unease contributes to ongoing strains among the York sisters and the royal household, especially with the Wales family because of Prince Andrew's situation. As per the source, Kate will not tolerate their cousins being all cosy with William one minute, then sneaking off with Meghan and Harry the next.”

They added, “It’s one thing making nice via WhatsApp from 6,000 miles away. But there’s a fear they’ll spill a lot more in person once Harry and Meghan inevitably push for the inside scoop.”