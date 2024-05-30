Buckingham Palace issues rare update about Kate Middleton and King Charles amid cancer battle

As Royal admirers anticipate Kate Middleton's return from her long absence from the public eye, Buckingham Palace has issued a rare update on the Princess of Wales and King Charles. While Kate will not attend Trooping the Colour's traditional rehearsal, known as Colonel's Review, on June 8, King Charles III will not ride horseback and instead travel in a carriage with Queen Camilla to the march on June 15.(AP)

Accompanied by Camilla, Charles is scheduled to review soldiers at his ceremonial birthday parade from an Ascot Landau carriage. It seems to be an alteration based on doctors' recommendation as the monarch continues to undergo cancer treatment.

Who will conduct Colonel's Review?

As per the palace, Colonel's Review will be conducted by Lieutenant General James Bucknall, the former commander of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, on Kate's behalf.

The Princess of Wales was scheduled to take the salute in her customary role as Colonel of the Irish Guards. However, this won't be the case this year since she is recovering from cancer amid ongoing chemotherapy.

This revelations come after Army withdrew an assertion on its website in March that Catherine would participate in Trooping the Colour and began selling tickets, causing confusion after Kensington Palace declined any confirmation over her appearance.

A look at last year's Trooping the Colour

On Tuesday, the Army announced that Trooping the Colour will take place om its scheduled date despite the forthcoming General Election in UK.

Last week, King Charles and Prince William postponed all Royal engagements "which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign" after PM Rishi Sunak called for a surprising elections on July 4.

As per the tradition, the Royal family gathers on Buckingham Palace's balcony following a show of grandeur and military parade.

Moreover, the King is supposed to ride down from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade to review the troops. He then again go back to the palace for the ceremonial balcony appearance with other Royal family members.

Last year after his his coronation., Charles attended his first Trooping as the nation's head of state while riding onto Horse Guards.

During the grand event, Charles and Camilla smiled and waved from the Buckingham Palace balcony as hundreds of their supporters and fans in The Mall recited the National Anthem.

The King and Queen were surrounded by key members of their family, including Prince William and Kate and their three kids.