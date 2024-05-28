Kate Middleton receives ‘thousands’ of gifts, get-well-soon cards amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer following a major abdominal surgery earlier this year. The Princess of Wales revealed her diagnosis in an emotional video message on March 22. The news came as a shock not just to the royal family but to the rest of the world as well. As she continues to receive treatment, Buckingham Palace is flooded with “tens of thousands” of get-well-soon cards and gifts from her well-wishers. Kate Middleton receives 'thousands' of gifts, letters, and get-well-soon cards from her supporters amid cancer battle(AP)

Royal fans pour overwhelming love on Kate Middleton

The correspondence team at the palace has reportedly been “so touched” by overwhelming love and support from the public, per DailyMail. The 42-year-old princess has withdrawn from her royal duties to continue her recovery in private, where she can also care for her young children.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton and Prince William issue rare joint statement over ‘incredible sadness’

Despite her absence from public life, the outpouring of support and wishes for the Princess of Wales continues as the palace has received thousands of cards, letters, and gifts from royal fans. The outlet adds that the volume of these offerings has, at times, made it difficult for the staff to reply to each letter.

However, the palace team aims to issue a response in time. While there are separate offices for Prince William and Kate at Kensington Palace, all letters addressed to the Royal Family members are taken care of by the Court Post Office.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton ‘out and about’ with Prince William and their family amidst cancer treatment: Report

The palace usually receives up to 1,000 letters weekly from the public. But as the news about Kate's diagnosis sent shockwaves across the world, the number of letters sent by members of the public has seen an unprecedented rise. Although there hasn't been official confirmation as of yet, Kate has recently been “out and about” more with her family, per the outlet.