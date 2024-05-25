Prince George beams with joy, shares cute moment with dad Prince William at FA Cup final: Watch

Setting aside all worries after cancelling next week's Royal engagements ahead of the UK's general elections, Prince William decided to take his eldest son Prince George out on a short tour. The father-son duo spotted at the FA Cup final in Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon. George, 10, accompanied William, president of the Football Association, to the most exciting match between Manchester City and Manchester United.(X@Canellelabelle)

The crowd cheered as the Prince of Wales stepped onto the ground after the two sides had lined up before the game.

William and George looked elegant in matching blue suits, white shirts and striped ties while enjoying the match with the massive crowd present at Wembley Stadium. The Royal couple's son was seen applauding the scoring with ecstatic fans.

During the match, George also shared a cute moment with his father, with William whispering in his ear and even smoothing back his groomed hair.

The Prince of Wales handed out runners-up medals to City squad's members, with George beaming as he greeted and shook hands with England's Jack Grealish and other football players. Following this, he presented medals to the joyful United players, including captain Bruno Fernandes.

Notably, this was George and William's first public appearance together since Kate Middleton confirmed her cancer diagnosis in March, and royal supporters were pleased to see father and son attending a high-profile football match.

A look at William and George's bond

As both father and son are die-hard fans of Aston Villa, George had accompanied his father to a football game on April 12 to witness Aston Villa play Lille in the opening leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-finals. George sported a Villa-branded scarf as the duo applauded and laughed after their club won 2-1.

William's outing with his son comes after the Royal Family confirmed on Wednesday that it had postponed all royal engagements, "which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign" following PM Rishi Sunak's surprise announcement about the general election on July 4.

The Prince of Wales recently gave an important hint about George's future career plans, stating that his eldest son is a “potential pilot in the making”.