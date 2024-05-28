Kate Middleton ‘out and about’ with Prince William and their family amidst cancer treatment: Report

Kate Middleton was last seen in public or at least a reported public appearance during the traditional royal family Christmas photo shoot in December 2023. The last time a picture of the Princess of Wales could be seen was on the video message on March 22, where she talked about having cancer, and she would step back from her activities at least for some time to recuperate. Princess Kate Middleton's gradual return to public life focuses on health, with royal family support and major decisions postponed.(Getty)

Now, Daily Mail reported that Kate “has been seen out and about more with her family in recent weeks.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

These outings have been quite low-key, but happy to know she’s ready to get out and about!

One royal aide told The Daily Beast earlier, “I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year.”

“I would not rule out another video message updating the country on her health. That proved to be a very effective way of keeping the conspiracy theorists at bay.”

ALSO READ| Kate Middleton 'determined' to return for THIS Royal event despite ‘stubborn’ Prince William’s reservations

After announcing her cancer news, the Princess of Wales had undergone preventative chemotherapy.

Since then, she has been gradually recovering and has begun to reappear in public, spend time with her family, and participate in low-key outings.

Kate Middleton focuses on recovery from cancer

Despite her recent public appearances, a royal insider emphasized that the Princess is still in recovery and she is “in a very different position” compared to King Charles III, who resumed his public duties last month and has since engaged in multiple royal engagements throughout May.

A source close to the royal family explained that Kate is prioritizing her health and recovery over other responsibilities. They told Daily Mail, “No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine. The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year.”

“What this means in practice is that big decisions, such as the appointment of new staff, can wait. It’s a reflection of Her Royal Highness’s importance to the future of the Monarchy that she has been given as much time as she needs.”

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle's diamond cross necklace, allegedly from Princess Diana's collection, under scrutiny after Nigeria visit

The source added, “As Sovereign, His Majesty is in a very different position from the Princess of Wales.”

“There is no need for her to be seen while she’s recovering.”