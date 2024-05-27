Kate Middleton 'determined' to return for THIS Royal event despite ‘stubborn’ Prince William’s reservations

As Kate Middleton continues to undergo preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis, speculations are rife when the Princess of Wales returns to Royal duties. According to the source, Kate Middleton is eager to make a balcony appearance for Trooping the Colour in London on June 15, even if William rejects her plan.(Reuters)

However, Prince William, the heir to the throne, has been putting all his efforts to ensure that Catherine makes a smooth recovery. He has directed the Kensington Palace to not share any further updates about Kate's health, considering her privacy.

Speaking to New Idea, a palace source said that the Prince of Wales' top priority is the Princess' health. “He has been the driving force behind the decision to maintain the strictest privacy protocols around Kate.”

Kate, 42, has sought shelter at the family home Adelaide Cottage, with her husband William and their three children.

While she is thankful for the time she has been granted so far, Catherine is determined to attend an important Royal event.

“Kate’s told William that with her doctor’s approval, she is determined to appear at that event,” an insider said. While the father of three tried to keep her away “from all the news and crazy speculation” about her ongoing absence from the public eye, the source added that “it’s impossible and Kate’s definitely feeling the pressure to put an end to all the nonsense.”

After Kate's abdominal surgery in January, Kensington Palace in statement clarified that she “is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter”.

However, she has crossed that deadline, raising public concerns about her genuine well-being.

Kensington Palace issues fresh statement about her return

Last week, in a revised statement, the Palace stated that Kate would not make a comeback to work until she gets the "green light" by her medical team.

“Her continuing absence is creating a vacuum ready to be filled by wild conspiracy theories on social media,” according to our source.

Despite rising public concern about Kate's health and whereabouts, "stubborn" William refuses to let her be pressured into making any public appearances, even though she has privately shown a willingness to do so.

“He's completely against being forced to commit to any kind of deadlines,” according to New Idea insider. “But Kate knows they've passed their Easter promise and it's setting off alarm bells.”