Kate Middleton ‘has turned a corner’ and ‘tolerating’ chemotherapy: Report

Kate Middleton has been “out and about” with Prince William and her family in recent days while undergoing preventative chemotherapy, per Daily Mail. Princess of Wales seen "out and about" with family while undergoing chemotherapy(Getty)

Now, several speculations have arisen about when she might resume her public engagements.

Kate has not been seen performing any official public duty since the Christmas Day event. One of the reasons that she has been out of the media for such a long time is that she was eager to share the news about her having cancer through the videotape.

Several palace insiders claimed that Kate wanted to let people know that there was no big problem with her.

Conflicting reports suggest she could return as early as autumn or possibly not until the new year. However, the royal insiders have claimed that no official comeback date has been planned.

Earlier this month, Prince William and Kate jointly posted that the Prince of Wales would resume her royal duties with a “special film.”

Vanity Fair recently reported that the Princess has “turned a corner” with her treatment and is feeling significantly better.

“It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better,” the outlet noted.

“It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time. Everyone has rallied around her—William, her parents, and her sister and brother.”

Kate is not rushing to return to her official duties

“There is no timeline, and there is certainly no hurry. It will be when Catherine feels ready and when she gets the greenlight from her medical team. But she will 100% be coming back to work, of that there is no question,” the royal insider told Vanity Fair.

“No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine. The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year,” a royal aide also echoed the same sentiment to Daily Mail.

