Kate Middleton's parenting inspired by Princess Diana's 'golden rule' as she battles cancer; What is it?

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, who are known for their hands-on parenting style, have been putting all efforts to ensure that their children's development remains unaffected by Catherine's cancer diagnosis. Kate Middleton with her three kids=(HT_PRINT)

In the past, the Royal couple has shared glimpses into their private family lives. They have revealed intimate details about their parenting practices, including their children's interests and hobbies, as well as the ideals they strive to inculcate in them.

One of the parenting strategies that Kate has been following is said to be borrowed directly from the playbook of her mother-in-law. It has even been nicknamed Princess Diana's "golden rule" as she raised her two kids, William and Harry.

All you need to know about Diana's ‘golden rule’

According to The Sun, Catherine wants her children to stay grounded, despite their royal perks. During William and Harry's childhood days, Diana used to take them to attend charitable events, in an attempt to make them familiar with the realities of impoverished people's lives. She also taught her sons to write thank-you notes to instill good manners in them.

When it comes to parenting, Kate has imposed a similar rule on her three children, who are apparently expected to write a thank-you note every time they get a present.

According to a source, the Prince and Princess of Wales have mastered the art of “letting as much as they can seem spontaneous and that's how the children see it.”

“Table manners, thank you letters, little courtesies are being drilled into the children so they become automatic,” the insider added.

Kate's kids assisted her in packaging festive gift bags

Following in the footsteps of Princess Diana, Kate has also sought her kids' help to assist her with some of charitable endeavors. Before Kate's cancer diagnosis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were seen accompanying her to a baby bank in Maidenhead, near their Windsor home. They assisted her in packaging festive gift bags filled with toys and other delights for underprivileged children to receive for Christmas.

Royal novelist Andrew Morton, who cooperated with Diana for a book on her life, revealed that the late Princess was determined to teach Harry and William about realities of the world. "She took the young royals with her on her private charity visits from a young age. One of the reasons was she didn't want the boys to grow up thinking the whole world was 4x4 Range Rovers, shotguns, and nannies."

Meanwhile, Kate has been spending time with her family as she is taking preventive chemotherapy. While her kids her enjoying their school holidays till June 3, Prince William has postponed his royal engagements ahead of the UK elections which are scheduled to take place on July 4.