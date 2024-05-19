Here's how Meghan Markle paid ‘heartfelt tribute’ to Princess Diana during Nigeria tour

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle made a "heartfelt tribute" to Princess Diana during her Nigeria tour. Meghan and Prince Harry travelled to Nigeria after being invited by Christopher Musa, the West African country’s highest-ranking military official. How Meghan Markle paid ‘heartfelt tribute’ to Princess Diana during Nigeria tour (REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye)(REUTERS)

James Harris, the Regional Sales Manager at Austen & Blake, noted that the Duchess of Sussex wore notable pieces of jewellery during the tour. "Meghan Markle’s three-day trip to Nigeria with Prince Harry saw her wearing jewellery full of personal meaning,” he told GB News.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

How did Meghan Markle pay a tribute to Princess Diana?

"She paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana with a delicate cross-pendant adorned with sparkling diamonds set on a gold chain,” Harris continued.

He added, “This necklace belonged to the late princess and is believed to be from her private collection. She paired her necklace with an elegant strapless column linen dress and her hair swept up, allowing the accessory to shine."

Meghan wore this outfit on May 11 while attending a reception for military families in Abuja. Harry reportedly recently gifted Princess Diana's necklace to his wife.

"Meghan was also photographed wearing a gold collar necklace on the first day of her visit,” Harris said. "This piece was reminiscent of one Princess Diana wore during her visit to Nigeria over 30 years ago with King Charles." Diana and Charles visited Nigeria in 1990.

Among other famous jewellery Meghan wore in Nigeria was her engagement ring, which Harry gave her while proposing to her in 2017. "Her staple trilogy engagement ring, wedding band and eternity rings also graced her finger,” Harris said.

"Another striking piece of jewellery seen on Meghan was a pair of hammered gold medallion earrings that channelled a sense of playfulness,” he added. "Meghan didn’t shy away from experimenting with colours either.”

Harris further said, "She added a pop of colour to her look at the charity polo match by pairing red beaded earrings with her taupe floral pattern dress. We loved how effortlessly Meghan carried off all her yellow gold statement jewellery pieces that perfectly captured the warmth and vibrance of summer."