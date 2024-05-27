Kate Middleton’s friend refutes claim ‘Harry reached out’ to her; ‘meeting him is the last thing…’

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton’s reunion is very ‘unlikely’ or, as a friend of the Princess of Wales claims, ‘fantasy.’ Cracks continue to widen between the Sussexes and the royals with no signs of a happy ending on the cards. A source close to Kate recently revealed that Prince Harry after leaving the UK and despite two recent trips has reportedly not been able to reach out to mend fences with his sister-in-law, refuting earlier claims that he did so amid her cancer diagnosis. Britain's Prince William, center, with his then gilrfriend Kate Middleton and Prince Harry watch the England against Italy Six Nations rugby match at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday Feb. 10, 2007. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)(AP)

Kate Middleton's friend denies Harry reached out to mend fences

The estranged royal, who left his London palace to reside in California, US with his wife and two kids, was reported to have 'reached out' to Kate Middleton after she revealed her cancer diagnosis. Many experts believed and some claimed that Harry and Meghan contacted the Princess of Wales through 'back channels.' However, a close friend of Kate has now refuted these claims, saying, "Meeting with Harry is the last thing that William or Catherine want or need right now." The friend even dismissed any possible reunion as ‘fantasy.’

"It's a fantasy. It's not about apologies or who said what, it is about protecting his family. Kate is recovering from cancer, and they are avoiding stressful situations." The source told Daily Beast.

Prince Harry’s reunion with William and Kate branded as ‘fantasy’

The comments were made after royal author and expert Tom Quinn suggested that Kate is "sympathetic" towards Harry, who was reportedly wishing for a reunion after the sudden health crisis that affected the palace. However, Quinn noted that Kate doesn’t want to play peacemaker between the brothers. William, on the other hand, was reported to be furious with Harry and Meghan’s actions against the royals.

Speaking to the Mirror, Quinn previously said, “Since leaving the UK, Harry has actually contacted at least one royal: Kate. She is sympathetic, but fully supports her husband and, struggling with her own health problems, has no intention of playing peacemaker.”

Friend went on to say that if the Sussexes think they will “come to Balmoral’ this summer, it is ‘just wishful thinking’. ‘It is all very sad”

When Harry chose hotel stay instead of royal palace

Not long ago, Harry was in the UK for an Invictus Games milestone, where he was speculated to meet the King. However, the reunion didn’t happen despite being just 2 km apart. Initially, there were reports that the King snubbed him, but a palace insider claimed that the King arranged a palace for him to stay in, but Harry opted for a hotel instead. Had he chosen the royal residence, a reunion was likely. This claim was then refuted by Harry’s spokesperson, who said that the Duke only rejected the royal palace due to security concerns, referencing the security battle he lost in UK court after leaving royal status.