Prince Harry and Meghan ‘growing closer’ to two unexpected royals leave William and Kate ‘uneasy’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been growing increasingly close to two unexpected members of the royal family, who feel like “virtual outcasts” themselves. As Kate Middleton remains absent from royal duties, the Sussexes are trying to widen their wings as much as possible, according to royal experts. The Duke and Duchess, who left the palace in 2020, have deepened the rift with the royal family after releasing a scathing Netflix documentary and interview. Now, the estranged former royals have grown closer with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince Charles are seen.(AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan's growing closeness with Beatrice and Eugenie

Royal author and expert Tom Quinn spoke to the Mirror, highlighting the ‘secret bonding’ happening beyond the palace walls, which may have caused some unease for Kate and William. "For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry.”

Quinn said that the Prince and Princess of Wales are well aware that both Beatrice and Eugenie, despite being part of the royal family, have far more in common with Harry and Meghan’s situation than with any other royal members. This has led to concern among the senior royals. “They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves.” Quinn told the UK outlet before adding, The situation is made worse by the fact that the senior royals' main asset – Kate herself - is effectively out of action while she continues her treatment for cancer.”

Kate Middleton’s absence is changing family’s dynamics

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer, and the Princess herself released a video citing her reasons for staying away from royal duties as she undergoes preventive treatment. There were reports of her planning a comeback with a new project, but she opted for working from home instead of making any public appearances. Amid this, William is singlehandedly managing all responsibilities while King Charles also undergoes cancer treatment. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan flew to Nigeria to conduct an unofficial royal tour, which turned out to be successful but “has done more damage to the royals.”

Quinn added, “The worry for the senior royals is that after their tour of Nigeria, Harry and Meghan will seize the initiative, revelling in positive publicity while Kate is forced to stay in the background.”

Harry and Meghan are keeping close contact with Beatrice and Eugenie

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have reportedly remained in contact with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ever since they moved to the US. Reports of their close bond have always flooded the tabloids, despite Harry having very little or no sympathy for Prince Andrew. Eugenie, on the other hand even visited him in America where the siblings were spotted enjoying the Super Bowl back in 2022. However, whether the same bonding exists with Kate and William as well is questionable. “Although Harry and Meghan have little sympathy for Prince Andrew, they’ve kept in regular contact with Beatrice and Eugenie who have always been free of any associations with Meghan’s angry, bitter time in the UK."