Prince Harry to take ‘charming Archie and Lilibet’ on next trip, because Meghan thinks it will attract…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to include their children, Archie and Lilibet, on future overseas tours after the recent one was deemed successful. The Sussexes, basking in the success of their Nigerian tour, celebrated their 6th anniversary in a low-key fashion in California without the involvement of any royals. Harry and Meghan are now eyeing more international trips as they get ‘warned’ about the unofficial royal-styled trips by royal experts. Prince Harry likely feels ‘keenly' that Archie and Lilibet are missing out on a significant Royal Easter tradition this year, reported The Mirror.(Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy Archewell Foundation)

Harry and Meghan to take ‘Archie and Lilibet’ on their next trip

This decision, according to royal experts, stems from Meghan's strategic thinking. She believes the picture-perfect image of a young, globetrotting former royal family will garner positive publicity and “boost” their brand as the Sussexes. In 2020, when the couple decided to step off from their working royal status, they were stripped of their position, however, allowed to keep their titles. Earlier, in an interview with People, Harry hinted at more tours to come following their recent African tour. While Archie made his tour debut during the royal tour of South Africa in 2019, Lilibet has rarely been shown out in public.

"Harry and Meghan are incredibly proud of their children, and when they are a little older and better able to travel, there is no doubt they will be taken on some of the couple’s tours," said Tom Quinn in his exclusive talk with the UK outlet.

Meghan’s plan to boost Sussex as brand

The Duchess, who recently launched her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, understands that including their charming royal kids on tours will attract the publicity Harry and Meghan desire. Royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror, “Meghan is acutely aware of what a great look this will be – the charming royal couple with their charming royal children will attract the sort of publicity that Harry and Meghan crave, especially now that they are so determined to be billionaire entrepreneurs.”

Prince William and Kate are ‘terrified’ of Meghan and Harry

On the other hand, there are reports stating that Prince William and Kate Middleton had a less than impressed response to Meghan and Harry’s tour, expressing a sense of concern and are “Terrified”, "Harry and Meghan will continue to organise trips across the world until they are seen as the public face of the royal family," said Quinn. The fear, according to experts, is exacerbated by the fact that the Prince of Wales cannot even consider competing with the Sussexes as Kate undergoes cancer treatment.