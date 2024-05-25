Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding ‘was the worst event ever’: Royal photographer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 19. But a royal photographer who was present said that the wedding was “miserable” and the “worst” event he had ever been to. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the steps after their wedding.(AP)

Arthur Edwards, the seasoned royal photographer and former The Sun employee, did not mince words when describing his experience.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“I was there. I hated the day; it was a miserable day,” Edwards told The Sun.

“I can tell you now it was the worst royal engagement I ever did, the worst royal wedding I ever did because Harry was determined to keep the newspapers away from it as much as possible.”

“Everything was done on long lenses. It was hopeless. And when they went past in the carriage, they turned away from me,” he went on.

ALSO READ| Royal expert calls Prince Harry ‘case of arrested development’: ‘He doesn’t seem to realise that…’

Prince Harry wanted to keep the British press away ‘as much as possible’

Over the years, Harry has been vocal about his disdain for the British press, even taking legal action against various tabloids over allegations of phone hacking and unethical journalistic practices. On the special day, the duke was “determined” to keep the press away “as much as possible.”

“I felt it was deliberate, with the British press, in many ways they were badly treated,” he said.

“Harry was angry at us about things said about Meghan. Some of the things were pretty harsh. Some were pretty unfair.”

The photographer noted, “He was angry and I felt we were punished for that”.

Meghan said her wedding was a ‘modern fairytale’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an intimate glimpse into their special day during their Netflix series, ‘Harry & Meghan.’

“Let’s call this a modern fairytale. Once upon a time, there was a girl from L.A. Some people called her ‘an actress,'” Meghan told guests.

“And there was a guy from London. Some people called him ‘a prince.' All of those people didn’t fully get it. Because this is the love story of a boy and a girl who were meant to be together.”

The Suits star continued, “And after a month of long-distance courtship, they settle into the quiet of Botswana. And amidst whatever momentary worries that creep in, they look at each other and think, whatever world we’re in.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry called out for ‘terrible snub’ to royal family, called ‘really cruel'

“They would love and garden and travel and laugh, and rack up more air miles than any couple could have."

“And when the tides were rough, they squeezed each other tighter. ‘Nothing can break us,’ they’d say. ‘For this love, she was a fighter,” she added.

Their wedding, which was widely watched by an estimated 1.9 billion viewers globally, was also marked by their adherence to royal protocols regarding gifts.

A report stated, “The reason for this was because palace aides wanted to prevent people and companies from using the newlywed Duke and Duchess of Sussex for publicity.” The policy dictating the return of gifts is a standard procedure for all working royals.