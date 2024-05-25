Prince Harry called out for ‘terrible snub’ to royal family, called ‘really cruel'

Prince Harry has been blasted for his "terrible snub" to the royal family and has been called "really cruel" by a royal commentator. The Duke is being called out soon after he and Meghan Markle returned from a Nigeria tour and hinted that they might do more such visits. Prince Harry called out for ‘terrible snub’ to royal family (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

Speaking to People, Harry said, “It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support and positive change. Whether it's the Archewell Foundation, Invictus or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work."

‘I think it's really cruel and awful’

Royal commentator Angela Levin has now said, speaking to GBN America, "I think that that is a terrible snub to his family. I think it's really cruel and awful. He wants to say that he's okay, he's fine. He knows how to do these things. And the old fashioned Royal Family can't. I think he could be a lot of damage, bring a lot of damage to the Royals."

GBNA host Nana Akua then said, "Well what's he even doing going there anyway? What was the purpose of the trip? It's pretty unclear to me, maybe it had something to do with Invictus."

"It's all designed as if there was a TV programme going to run on it, and they would be with this person for ten minutes, nothing lasted very long,” Levin stated. "I watched Meghan go down a line of people who were in a wheelchair, and she took their hand, put it back and was on the next person.”

"I mean, it wasn't even a minute. Now in a film might look okay, but there was no need at all for her to want to do that,” she continued. "She just carried on doing that as well and Harry with the wounded soldiers also wasn't passionate, it wasn't caring. It was just because that would be useful to do it.”

"So it could have been much more about the Invictus Games, but that didn't come across. That wasn't the main thing,” she added.

Reports have claimed Harry and Meghan could get an invitation on an unofficial tour of another Commonwealth country. A source said that the couple is in talks to visit Ghana.