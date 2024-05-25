Royal expert calls Prince Harry ‘case of arrested development’: ‘He doesn’t seem to realise that…’

A royal commentator has called Prince Harry a “case of arrested development” while addressing the Duke's rift with the royal family. Most recently, the Duke of Sussex visited the UK but did not meet King Charles or Prince William. Harry visited London for a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Royal expert calls Prince Harry ‘case of arrested development’ (REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye)(REUTERS)

GBN America host Nana Akua recently asked royal commentator Michael Cole about Charles and William’s “resisting” reconciliation. “I think we’re dealing with a case of arrested development here,” Cole said. “Prince Harry is 40 in September and he doesn’t seem to realise that words have power and actions have consequences.”

Cole continued, “He and his wife have spent the last four years making cruel, unjustified and unkind criticisms of his family and senior members of it and now they seem rather surprised that no one wants to hug, kiss and forgive.”

“That shouldn’t be a surprise but it seems to be for them. Prince Harry has said he loves this country and it will always be his home but the people of this country are not too sure about that because he has gone into self-imposed exile in California,” Cole added.

‘And yet, when do you see a genuine smile across the face of Prince Harry’

Cole also said that the Duke is ungrateful for the “wonderful life” he and his wife Meghan Markle enjoy. “They should be hugging themselves with glee,” he said. “And yet, when do you see a genuine smile across the face of Prince Harry? He used to be the happy prince, he doesn’t seem to be now.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Harry rejected an invitation from Charles to stay at a royal residence, citing security concerns. He last had a brief meeting with his father after the king was diagnosed with cancer.