It is being claimed that King Charles is facing an awkward situation ahead of a State Visit scheduled to take place. On July 4, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reportedly called a snap General Election, so for the month, the royal family has postponed engagements. Awkward situation King Charles is dealing with ahead of upcoming State Visit (Arthur Edwards/Pool via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

“Following the Prime Minister’s statement this afternoon calling a General Election, The Royal Family will – in accordance with normal procedure – postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson recently said. “Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result.”

The State Visit

Naruhito, the Emperor of Japan, and his wife Empress Masako are expected to visit the UK next month on a State Visit. A State Banquet is expected, which Charles, Queen Camilla, and other royal family members will attend.

In the event, the Prime Minister and the Home and Foreign Secretaries are expected to have high-profile roles. However, since it is so close to an election, the presence of Sunak, alongside James Cleverly and David Cameron, could be considered inappropriate.

Naruhito is also scheduled to speak to MPs and peers at Westminster. However, since the Parliament will soon be dissolved, this won’t be possible.

Reports have claimed that officials may be trying to find alternate dates for the State Visit, but it is likely that Charles would not want it to be postponed as the pandemic has already delayed it.

GB News Royal correspondent Cameron Walker said on X, “I understand D-Day memorial engagements will go ahead, but others will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.”

As confirmed by Cameron, all the public engagements Charles had would be delayed for now. When a General Election is held, it is “normal procedure" for the members of the royal family to cancel engagements.