Prince Harry and Meghan’s major statement quietly deleted as Royal family starts erasing traces from records

The Royal Family finally seems to be quietly but steadily taking action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they made severe allegations in the past years. In a move raising questions, the British Royal Family's website recently underwent changes regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. A major statement from 2016 was deleted without any formal notice. The remark from Prince Harry condemning the media treatment of Meghan Markle is no longer available on Kensington Palace’s website. Is this the beginning of a new era of feud? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the steps after their wedding.(AP)

Harry and Meghan's statement vanishes from Royal Site

Back in 2016, when reports of Harry dating Meghan first emerged, it became subject to intense media scrutiny in the UK. The enraged Duke released a firm statement against the press at the time, which was then rolled out by Kensington Palace and remained live for seven years before being deleted recently. In the statement, Harry slammed the outlets for the "racial undertones of comment pieces" shortly after his relationship with then-girlfriend Meghan went public.

The statement that made both William and Charles fume

William and Charles were “outraged” by the Duke’s statement, which sought to protect and defend the woman he loves. Harry wrote in his debut autobiography, “Spare,” that both his brother and father were ‘worried’ that it made them look bad, “because they didn’t do the same thing for their wife.”

Unfortunately, that statement is now nowhere to be found. And according to Wayback Machine, the last time it was successfully archived by the Internet archive site was on December 3rd, 2023. A further attempt on December 10 confirmed that the statement that came after Sunday Times, “Harry's girl is (almost) straight outta Compton: Gang-scarred home of her mother revealed—so will he be dropping by for tea?" remark was recently deleted.

What did Harry write to defend Meghan back in 2016

Kensington Palace released the statement mentioning how in the past few weeks, several lines were crossed as Meghan was subject to 'abuse and harassment.' As per The Mirror, the now-deleted statement read, "Some of this has been very public—the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.

The statement then went on to discuss the security concerns. It details the legal battles that were fought in the background to prevent the publication of false and damaging stories. It details the harassment that Meghan's mother was subjected to by photographers. It also details the attempts that reporters and photographers made to gain unauthorised access to her property etc. "Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm.”

“He knows commentators will say this is 'the price she has to pay' and that 'this is all part of the game.' He strongly disagrees. This is not a game—it is her life and his." The statement concluded.