Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 'never-seen-before image' surfaces from surprise local stay

Tucked away in the archives of a charming Welsh bed and breakfast lies a hidden beauty of the Royal Family: a never-before-seen photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton. During a surprise visit to Wales last year, the royal couple opted for a cosy stay at a local place. B&B took a moment to share a glimpse into their time away from the spotlight. This comes amid Princess Catherine's cancer treatment and her disappearance from public view. Multiple reports cited that the Princess of Wales might not be back in the spotlight for the rest of the year. Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Christmas card for 2022. (Instagram)

'Never Seen before image' of Kate and William

"It's been 1 year since we welcomed William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to Duffryn Mawr!" The B&B stay posted the picture with a caption reflecting on their overnight stay. "We were delighted to welcome William and Kate for a night here when they visited The Brecon Beacons. So kind and friendly, it was a pleasure to have them stay here." It added.

Kate and William’s 2 days visit to Wales in 2023

The Royal couple visited the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team headquarters in Merthyr Tydfil and participated in activities like abseiling and a mock rescue. The two-day visit required an overnight stay and that’s how they ended up spending some time away from the hustle and bustle at Duffryn Mawr Country House. The picture shared captured the parents of three smiling brightly with the staff members. Next, they visited Aberfan to pay tribute to the victims of a 1966 mine disaster. Official photos from their last visit also showed them visiting Dowlais Rugby Club, where they were spotted interacting with the locals, hands full of pizzas.

On April 28, 2023, Kate Middleton and Prince William were photographed at Duffryn Mawr Country House. (Pic credit: DUFFRYN MAWR COUNTRY HOUSE via FACEBOOK)

Where is Kate Middleton now?

The Princess, who underwent abdominal surgery back in January, announced her cancer diagnosis in an official video after reports of her complete disappearance from public view caused a global stir. Not long before, King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer, confirmed by the Palace. Since then, Kate has been residing at Windsor with her three kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis, undergoing preventative chemotherapy, while William is managing to juggle his royal and husband duties.