Prince William and Kate Middleton release unseen wedding photo on 13th anniversary: ‘A nostalgic moment!’

On their official X handle, The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the beautiful picture and captioned it as “13 years ago today!”. The photo was taken by Portrait Photographer Millie Pilkington.

The royal couple's 13th wedding anniversary comes after Kate revealed about her cancer diagnosis following her two-month absence from the public eye to recover from major abdominal surgery. On March 22, the Princess of Wales also informed that she is undergoing chemotherapy.

It was reported earlier that William and Kate will not be celebrating their anniversary in a grand manner due to Catherine's health and this time it is going to be a “private affair”.

Netzines in awe over wonderful pic of Kate and William

Reacting to the couple's picture, several X users commented on the post, extending wishes to the couple on their 13th wedding anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary💕 love and strength together, Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales. Sending you all our best wishes,” one X user wrote.

“Oh Wow! This is so beautiful thank you for sharing a new picture!” another added.

Calling it “a nostalgic moment!”, a third user commented: "13 years ago today! Millie Pilkington" suggests a sweet memory of a special person, Millie Pilkington, captured on a photo 13 years ago.:

“It could be a childhood picture, a milestone event, or a fond memory. The photo likely holds sentimental value, and sharing it brings back happy thoughts and memories. What a lovely way to cherish the past and celebrate the present!”

As the royal couple goes through a difficult time following Catherine's cancer diagnosis and rumour about the extra-marital affair of Prince William, one person wrote: "Happier times it seems..."

Meanwhile, one of the netizens also queried about Kate's health, writing, "Any update on how Kate's treatment is going please anyone?"

A look at Prince William and Kate's love saga

Prince William and Kate date each during their time at St. Andrews University in 2001 and decided to exchange vows on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey. The pair share three kids -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The couple had shared family pictures and videos on their previous wedding anniversaries.

Before their marriage, the pair appeared in an interview after their engagement in 2010. During the interview, William said: “There was a good sort of foundation. I do genuinely believe now that being friends with [each other] is a massive advantage.”