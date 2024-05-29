Goodbye Vanderpump? Ariana Madix in tears blasts Sandoval & Kent after brutal season 11 reunion

After the unexpected pause in shooting for Vanderpump Rules Season 12 due to the 'Scandoval' incident, the cast was taken by surprise with a sudden episode twist that aired on Tuesday. In the wake of the ‘brutal’ Season 11 reunion and Ariana Madix’s sharp remarks aimed at co-stars Tom Sandoval and Lala Kent, fans speculate whether this heated confrontation signals the possible end of Madix's time on the show as a Vanderpump OG. Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval during Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion.(Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules 11 reunion

The Bravo stars were surprised when the producers chose to withhold the final few minutes of the finale, allowing the cast to watch it together and witness their real-time reactions to the dramatic San Francisco scene. Typically, episodes are shared with the stars beforehand, but this unexpected twist caught everyone off guard. The reunion included Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent, and other cast members. The internet erupted after Madix was seen shedding tears in response to the scathing comments directed towards her by Tom Sandoval, and Lala Kent who claimed she failed to “fulfill her responsibilities.”

Ariana Madix on ‘moving on’ from Scandoval

The co-stars were seen accusing Madix of "selectively filming scenes and being dishonest on camera.” After host Andy Cohen asked her about her ability to have a normal relationship with Sandoval, she said, "No, I don't feel comfortable with it.” Addressing all “moving on” remarks by fans she said, “The only way I was ever going to get anywhere is to fully process and let myself feel it. Last summer was really difficult. And I felt like -- as much as people were coming from a place of care, I felt like I was being pushed to be further along than I was ready for.”

For the unversed, Vanderpump Rules Season 11 featured the infamous ‘Scandoval’ incident, where Tom Sandoval was revealed to have cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix. What made the situation worse was that the person he cheated with was none other than her best friend, Raquel Leviss.

Ariana Madix fires back

"I just want you away from me," Madix was heard telling Sandoval during the May 28th episode. "I just want you gone and I don't want to be in a position where I'm being forced..." She continued. Following a row of heated exchanges between them, Sandoval tried apologising for his past deeds again only to get a fiery response from his ex-partner. "You also brought a f--king person into both or our lives in a very f--ked up way," she continued lashing out, “and this b---h has to f--king talk about me all the time. And you did that. You did that! And I just want to be away from you.”

Referring to their legal feud over a co-owned home, Madix claimed, “We'll figure everything out. We have our lawyers, don't worry about it. I understand.”

Meanwhile reacting to Lala Kent’s remark which she never expected, the Bravo star in tears spoke her heart out. "It hurts my feelings a lot," she said, "It really does because I was trying so hard and then I feel like it's our job to live our lives and I'm living authentically by walking away from that. I could have done it for the show, but I don't think our show thrives when things aren't fully real and that would not have been real on my part."