Netflix mocked for trying to profit off highly popular K-drama after ignoring it when released

Oops, did Netflix miss out on some big K-drama profits? Well, netizens are convinced after the streaming giant appeared completely obsessed with the show and its actors. There's potential regret over the fact that they failed to acquire the K-drama or perhaps didn't show interest when it was first released. We're talking about Byeon Woo Seok’s Lovely Runner, which has emerged as a fan favourite. New episodes of Lovely Runner air every Monday and Tuesday. The series is streaming on Viki.(tvN)

tvN’s Lovely Runner’s popularity skyrockets

Despite streaming on Viki, the global fan following of tvN’s Lovely Runner has skyrocketed. It seems like Netflix could have recreated Queen of Tears’ magic but ‘fumbled.’ The show, also called Run Away With Sun Jae On Piggyback, is a time-slip romantic comedy adapted from the webtoon The Best of Tomorrow. In the K-drama, Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead role alongside him.

Viki, the sole distributor of the show in the global market, is basking in the success as it announced that the K-drama ranked number one in 130 regions. Meanwhile, Netflix, which has emerged as one of the top hubs of K-dramas in recent days, cannot help but face FOMO.

Netflix’s obsession with Byeon Woo Seok

The streaming giant, known for Korean hits like Squid Game and Crash Landing on You, has been promoting actors Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon on social media following the success of their recent show. Netflix is sharing clips from the actors' various K-Dramas, for which they have distribution rights. Earlier, the streamer acquired the digital rights for Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’s spinoff, Strong Girl Nam Soon, starring Byeon Woo Seok as the villain.

“Netflix deep inside crying for not taking Lovely Runner,” a user commented on the post. Many urged the streamer to add the show as its not too late. “It's not too late to add Lovely runner to Netflix.” Another one commented, “Why do I have a feeling that Netflix will take lovely runner after the drama completely aired Because out of no were he posted this drama,” “Netflix literally be like : Looking for "Lovely Runner"? We do not have that but you might like these Byeon Woo Seok post for now,” “When Netflix has all Byeon Wooseok recap except for Lovely Runner. It is okay keep posting Netflix.”

The show, nearing its finale, achieved its highest ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the K-drama, which was delayed by three years, scored an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.3 percent with its recent episode.

