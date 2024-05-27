New K-dramas coming on Netflix in June 2024: Hierarchy to unscripted series Agents of Mystery and more

K-drama June releases: June 2024 promises a thrilling lineup of fresh K-dramas hitting Netflix! As the leading platform for Hallyu lovers globally, the OTT giant continues to attract audiences by introducing new shows and revitalising classics from domestic television. The upcoming month promises a collection of thrilling content, ranging from tense political dramas like The Whirlwind to adrenaline-pumping unscripted reality series such as Agents of Mystery. With a diverse selection of dramas, reality TV series, and returning favourites, there's something to suit every mood. New K-dramas coming on Netflix in June 2024

Hierarchy (Season 1)

Release date: June 6th, 2024

Genre: Romance, mystery, thriller

Cast: Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Jo Hye Won, Lee Won Jung

Plot: Deemed the K-drama of the season, The Hierarchy promises to offer a fresh perspective in the world of romantic K-dramas with its blend of romance and thrilling plotlines. Set in a prestigious high school founded by South Korea's top conglomerate, the Jooshin Group, the story revolves around students selected from birth to attend. If you enjoyed the Spanish high school drama Elite, you might find The Hierarchy intriguing. The dynamics of the school, known for delivering top-notch education, are shaken when Kang Ha is transferred there.

Netflix synopsis: “The top 0.01% of students control law and order at Jooshin High School, but a secretive transfer student chips a crack in their indomitable world.”

Agents of Mystery

Release date: June 18th, 2024

Hosts: Lee Hye Ri, Lee Yong Jin, John Park, Kim Do Hoon, Lee Eun Ji

Genre: Reality show

Plot: This June, Netflix is shaking things up with Agents of Mystery, a chilling new unscripted series helmed by the mastermind behind The Devil's Plan and The Great Escape, Jeong Jong Yeon. Look forward to a puzzling game, teamwork under pressure, and everything unexpected – with a cast of six beloved stars yes, your favourite singers and comedians have teamed up for this new show. Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as they tackle strange occurrences and even dive into the paranormal within the game!

Netflix synopsis: “Six "agents of mystery" who have excellent chemistry must solve paranormal mysteries within six hours, relying on their quick thinking and teamwork.”

The Whirlwind (Season 1)

Release date: June (TBA)

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Kim Hee Ae, Lee Hae Young, Kim Hong Pa, Jeon Bae Soo

Genre: Politics, crime

Plot: Craving a tense political K-drama? The Whirlwind has you covered. Although the airing date has not been finalised yet, Netflix has teased the show's upcoming arrival in its library. Helmed by the director of If You Wish Upon Me, the show revolves around Park Dong Ho, the prime minister of South Korea, who desperately wants to punish the corrupt president of the country. However, it's not easy given the president's ties with powerful families and chaebols. Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Jung Soo Jin clashes with Park Dong Ho, triggering a political firestorm.

Netflix synopsis: “A whirlwind clash ensues when a deputy prime minister of economy stands against the prime minister who aims to uproot the corrupt powers that be.”

Miss Night and Day (Season 1)

Release date: June 15th 2024

Cast: Lee Jung Eun, Jung Eun Ji, Choi Jin Hyuk, Yoon Byung Hee, Jung Suk Yong

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Plot: While we are still waiting for Netflix to make an official announcement, the new weekly show Miss Night and Day is scheduled for release this month. The new series from JTBC will likely replace the ongoing Atypical Family, starring Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee. Miss Night and Day revolves around a woman in her 20s struggling to find a decent job. This supernatural rom-com transports her into the body of a 50-year-old woman when she wakes up one day, and at night, she returns to her 20s body. The pattern repeats. She turns this unusual situation into an opportunity to get a job.