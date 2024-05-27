Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee's series, after experiencing a major ratings slump on Saturday, has regained momentum. The show reached a new all-time high as the second part of the season kicks off with unexpected twists in Bok’s family. Additionally, tvN’s The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, starring the ever-charming Wi Ha Joon, has also secured stable ratings following fluctuations in viewership due to unseen controversies surrounding some scenes. Curious about which K-drama remained supreme across all time slots? Check out the weekly K-drama ratings. Netflix Atypical Family's ratings hit new high as Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee's chemistry blossoms in second half of the season(JTBC)

Atypical Family's ratings soar with second half of the show

Centred on the Bok family, each member possessing supernatural abilities that gradually fade due to modern-day issues such as insomnia, obesity, and eye damage, finds renewed hope when a mysterious con woman crosses their path. The JTBC show achieved its highest rating to date, with its 8th episode scoring an average nationwide rating of 4.248 percent, marking a new personal record. However, ratings dipped to 3.5 percent on Saturday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

K-drama Netflix ranking

On Netflix, the show, which previously held the 6th position in the top 10 Non-English drama category, has now slipped to 8th place with 11,900,000 hours viewed. The 7th position is held by Ryu Jun Yeol’s newly debuted The 8 Show, which entered the top 10 list within three days of its release. Meanwhile, Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, still dominates in 6th place despite concluding nearly three weeks ago.

Also read: BTS' RM ‘hints’ about his dating life in Right Place, Wrong Person lyrics; ‘believe or not but he is…’

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon weekly rating

tvN's latest show, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, aimed to capture the success of its predecessor but fell short of expectations, failing to replicate the magic of Queen of Tears. Despite featuring a star-studded cast, the chemistry fans anticipated was lacking, resulting in disappointment. The latest episode recorded an average nationwide rating of 4.9 percent.

Also read: Netflix's Atypical Family slips in ratings as a new Korean crime thriller takes the first spot

KBS 2TV's romantic comedy Beauty and Mr. Romantic continued to dominate all time slots, becoming the highest-rated program of Sunday, averaging 18.1 percent nationwide for the night.