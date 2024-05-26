New K-dramas have officially arrived and are taking over the already-running titles. The weekly K-drama ratings are in. On May 25, SBS launched a new crime thriller titled Connection. The show has now taken the lead over all other titles to become the most-watched miniseries across all time slots, even surpassing the reigning black comedy Bitter Sweet Hell. Netflix's Atypical Family slips in ratings as a new Korean crime thriller takes the first spot

On the other hand, Jang Ki Yong’s Atypical Family is struggling amid decreasing domestic ratings and has slipped down in Netflix rankings as well. If the show doesn’t pick up in its next chapter, it might drop out from the top 10 non-English categories in global viewership.

Connection hits record ratings with just 2nd episode

South Korea's newest hit crime drama, Connection, has taken Saturday nights by storm. Debuting on May 24th, the series starring Ji Sung, Jeon Mi Do, Kwon Yul, and Kim Kyung Nam has quickly become the most-watched miniseries on that night, according to Nielsen Korea, with an average nationwide rating of 6.1 percent. This gripping psychological thriller follows Jang Jae Kyung, a top detective with a shadowy past, as he teams up with Oh Yoon Jin, a reporter and former high school friend. Together, they must decode the secrets that bind them and solve the puzzling death of another mutual friend.

Bitter Sweet Hell weekly ratings

Also known as Gaslighting tells the story of “Korea's best psychological counsellor Yeong-won and her mother-in-law Sa Kang facing each other's secrets and truths due to their husband and son,” per IMDB. The second episode of the show had an average rating of 5.5 percent.

The Atypical Family ratings slip

After witnessing a rise in both its domestic and global viewership numbers, Jang Ki Yong’s supernatural rom-com saw its ratings drop to 3.5 percent as it kicked off its second run of the season. Last week, the show recorded an average of 4.2 percent, while also climbing to the sixth position in the Netflix non-English category. Now it has slipped to number eight.

tvN’s The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, a replacement for the hit Queen of Tears, despite its star-studded cast, failed to impress. Surrounded by controversies over some 'inappropriate' scenes, the show's ratings dropped to score an average nationwide rating of 4.2 percent for its fifth episode. Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic remained the most-watched with 15.26 percent.