Queen of Tears syndrome: New K-dramas Atypical Family, Midnight Romance struggle despite stellar cast

Queen of Tears rewrote history by becoming tvN's highest-rated K-drama ever, surpassing beloved classics like Goblin and Crash Landing on You. While the bar has surely been raised, could this have been unforeseen by other upcoming shows? Even tvN's highly anticipated The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, starring Wi Ha Joon, seems to be facing a challenge in the wake of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s starrer's success. The Midnight Romance struggles to match viewer expectations post Queen of Tears success. The Atypical Family finds success on Netflix amid domestic rating struggle.(Pic credit: JTBC, tvN)

Queen of Tears hype, new K-dramas struggle

According to Nielsen Korea, the finale of Queen of Tears achieved a remarkable 24.850 percent rating, surpassing Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s iconic North-South love story. Meanwhile, the series, which debuted on Netflix for international audiences, still holds the number 4 position in the Netflix Top 10 Non-English category, reigning at the top for 10 consecutive weeks despite concluding its run back in April. Social media remains abuzz with theories, indicating that fans are still enthralled by the chemistry between the leads Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won and are expecting the same from new K-dramas which is why the ratings are suffering badly.

Atypical Family holds on to decent ratings

To rival tvN’s Queen of Tears, JTBC introduced their own rom-com, The Atypical Family, featuring the return of Jang Ki Yong. While the series started off well, it struggled to maintain ratings above 5 percent in the domestic market. The recent episode recorded an average nationwide rating of 4.2 percent, showing a slight improvement from previous numbers. Nevertheless, the show has gained traction on Netflix, climbing to the 6th position in the non-English category on the OTT platform, indicating a positive reception from viewers.

tvN’s Midnight Romance in Hagwon struggles

Following the record-breaking success of Queen of Tears, scheduling The Midnight Romance in Hagwon might not have been the smoothest move by tvN. While Wi Ha Joon’s sexy-as-hell chemistry with veteran actor Jung Ryeo Won set the tone for the new drama, it was aiming for a “Melancholia”-style romance with a questionable teacher-student relationship. This has caused mixed reactions from viewers, with some even questioning the cast’s lack of chemistry.

As per viki, the plot of Midnight Romance revolves around, Veteran Korean language teacher Seo Hye Jin (Jung Ryeo Won)’s stable and pressure-free life is unsettled by the return of her former pupil, the one-time troublemaker Lee Jun Ho (Wi Ha Joon).” For its fourth episode, the show recorded a nationwide average rating of 4.8 percent.

“The acting is all good without any holes, but it feels like there is no chemistry between the male and female leads, and Ahn Pan-seok always changes the roles of the same supporting actors, but this time it feels too boring. But the basics are done, so I'm watching without leaving,” a fan wrote onThe Qoo. “not expected from tvN’ after Queen of Tears,” chimed another. “It’s not horrible… But with the same old supporting cast and the same old directing… This offers nothing new, which is a bummer,” wrote on more.