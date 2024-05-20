Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy team up after 7 years for new Netflix romance pure Goblin style

Uncontrollably Fond co-stars Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy are reuniting in a new Netflix project. The South Korean superstars, who left K-drama watchers reeling with their oozing chemistry, are set to star in another sensation titled All the Love You Wish For. This project is being rolled out in collaboration with writer Kim Eun Sook and director Lee Byung Hun, and the lineup has been revealed. Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy team up after 7 years for new Netflix supernatural romance(Pic Source- KBS2)

Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy reunite after 7 years

Setting the bar high for K-dramas back in 2016, when Netflix was not a key player in Korean entertainment, Kim Woo Bin and Suzy's romance took viewers by storm. Since then, fans have been clamouring for either a sequel or a new show. It seems their wishes have been granted as Netflix gears up for a new show described as a “zero-stress, life-or-death romantic comedy about a millennia-old genie,” as per Allkpop. Yes, this means we are indeed getting a new supernatural rom-com, pure Goblin-style.

What is K-drama All the love you wish for about

The seasoned actors are coming together for a series centred on a thousand-year-old genie awakening from a slumber and encountering an emotionally distant human named Ka Young holding three wishes. While this new K-drama starring Kim Woo Bin and Suzy boasts a familiar premise - a magical genie granting wishes to a human - it faces competition from existing supernatural romances like Goblin, Doom at Your Service and others. It's yet to be seen how The Heirs director’s upcoming project stands out from the crowd. The show also stars Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun, Go Kyu Pil, and Lee Joo Young in key roles.

Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy team up with Kim Eun Sook

Kim Eun Sook, the mastermind behind timeless K-dramas like Glory, starring Song Hye Kyo, The Heirs, featuring Park Shin Hye and Lee Min Ho, The King: Eternal Monarch, Goblin, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun with Song Joong Ki, and other hit shows, is a writer fans have full confidence in to bring new sensations to life. With a pair as classic and strong as Woo Bin and Suzy, success seems imminent.

Kim Woo Bin signs up as Genie for new role

The actor gained prominence with The Heirs and later led the world of charming heroes in Black Knight, Our Blues, Uncontrollably Fond, and more. Now, he's ready for his supernatural stint in All the Love You Wish For.

Bae Suzy's upcoming project

Suzy, the national crush of Korea, will play the role of Ka Young, the love interest of the genie in the new show. Recently, she was seen in the Netflix slice-of-life show Doona! Portraying a K-pop star’s life. Architecture 101 and dramas like Anna and Start-Up are some of her most preferred shows by the audience.