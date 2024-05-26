BTS' RM hints about his dating life in Right Place, Wrong Person lyrics; ‘believe or not but he is…’

BTS' RM, the leader of the septet, who is currently busy serving in South Korea’s mandatory military service, has dropped his new album. On May 24, Kim Namjoon released his highly awaited comeback album titled Right Place, Wrong Person. The second solo album boasts 11 tracks, with a title track named Lost alongside the pre-release track Come Back To Me. Upon release, the songs instantly became chart-toppers on iTunes globally, even dominating the Billboard charts in the UK. However, one B-side track titled Nuts is not settling well with fans as the lyrics look quite more ‘personal.’ BTS' RM hints about his dating life in Right Place, Wrong Person lyrics

BTS' RM sparks speculation about his dating life

There's a lot of buzz online about RM's song Nuts and whether it reflects on a past relationship. The lyrics are pretty emotional, and fans are definitely picking up on that. Some people are interpreting it as RM opening up about a difficult romance. The whole album itself is getting a lot of praise for its creativity and how RM uses his lyrics to paint a picture.

“Every night, I write letters to my past self, With just a glass of whiskey, all the memories come pouring out, praying to a god I don't even believe in So that you can move on from being my everything in your twenties,” the English-translated verse 2 of the song reads, after the Korean rapper rapped about how “love will inevitably fail, love is for the freaks.”

Although the legendary K-pop idols have remained mum about their personal and dating lives, fans have often decoded clues in their manner of delivering music and interpreting raw emotions. The aforementioned lyrics have convinced a segment of fans that RM might have gone through a bad breakup. Many even supported the theory that the rapper, in his 30s, might be seeing someone, given his age, and said that it's quite normal to have a girlfriend or partner at this age.

BTS' RM's lyrics raise eyebrows about his past heartbreak

Further going the lyric explores the desire for the other person to move on and find happiness, despite the difficulty of the relationship and the lingering pain. There is a reflection of the past, acceptance of the difficulties and regret, but there is also a sincere wish that the other person will be happy and content, even if they don't want to believe it.

“I’ll sincerely wish for your happiness, even though you probably won’t believe me

It was a tough relationship, there’s a stigma on my chest

It’s called you, I can’t even believe we were together

It was a flu, and we could see the karma coming through

The monster hasn’t been me, I beg you, oh, baby, please

Forever, ever, ever wish you true happiness, damn.” (lyrics of NUTS)

“He obviously haya had girlfriends lol he’s 30 so of course,” a person wrote on X. “all those people say "ohh he reads books bruh he 30 ! if u think he has never been in a relationship ..u need help.” Wrote another. “You are telling me u found the smoking lyrics where can be seen protecting Jungkook, but you cannot see the lyrics dedicated to his heartbreak or girlfriend wow.” “Once a delusional forever delusional, whether you want to believe or not he is dating and that’s ok.” Chimed others.

More about Right Place, Wrong Person

"RM paints a portrait of universal emotions that anyone could have encountered at least once in their lives, delivering a message that resonates with those who strive to find answers in the face of these emotions,” described Bighit Music, regarding the album "Right Place, Wrong Person," which is now climbing the music sales and most-streamed charts.