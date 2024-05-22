Most popular K-pop artists in India, US, UK, Japan, Thailand, and more revealed in Global Hallyu survey 2024

The South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has recently conducted a global survey, revealing the most popular K-pop artists worldwide. The comprehensive list includes both bands and solo artists, spotlighting their popularity across different regions globally. The survey targeted residents from 26 countries, aged 15 to 59, who have been exposed to K-culture for some time now. And if you're expecting popular groups like Dynamite and Pink Venom crooners to dominate the entire list, get ready for some surprises with new entries that might just blow your mind. Most popular K-pop artists globally(Pic- Bighit, YG ENT)

The official survey conducted to analyse the impact of the Hallyu wave includes 10 countries in Asia Pacific including China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, and Australia. Five in America, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. Seven in Europe, Two in the Middle East and 2 in Africa. Report via Allkpop.

Most popular K-pop artists in China

China’s list was the major shocker as BTS faced the biggest snub, not found at all on the top 10 list. Meanwhile, IU, G-dragon, EXO, and BLACKPINK dominated. Veteran groups like Girls' Generation, PSY, and BIGBANG rounded up the list.

Most popular K-pop artists in Japan and Taiwan

BTS, Blackpink, and Twice remained the common choice. And while rookie LE SSERAFIM made a popular entry in Japan, Taiwan’s list was inclined towards, (G)I-DLE, Girls' Generation, Rain, Super Junior, Tzuyu.

Most popular K-pop artists in India and US

India and the US find themselves on the same list due to their surprisingly similar preferences, despite the geographical gulf between them. The dominant names such as BTS, Blackpink, Jungkook, IU, PSY, G-dragon, and EXO reign supreme in both markets. Furthermore, while India shows a preference for solo artists like V and Jimin, the US introduces rookie group NewJeans to its already star-studded lineup.

Region Most Common Names Japan BTS, TWICE, KARA, TVXQ, Stray Kids, BLACKPINK, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, Seventeen, BoA Taiwan BTS, BLACKPINK, IU, TWICE, (G)I-DLE, Girls' Generation, Rain, Super Junior, Tzuyu, Lisa Thailand BLACKPINK, BTS, Lisa, GOT7, IU, Big Bang India BTS, Jungkook, BLACKPINK, IU, Psy, V, G-Dragon, Jimin, EXO, BoA Vietnam BLACKPINK, BTS, Big Bang, Lisa, Girls' Generation, T-ARA, IU, G-Dragon, Rose, Jungkook Australia BTS, BLACKPINK, Psy, Jungkook, TWICE, IU, Big Bang, Red Velvet, EXO, G-Dragon, Lisa, BoA, Jonghyun United States BTS, BLACKPINK, Psy, Jungkook, IU, EXO, Stray Kids, TWICE, NewJeans, G-Dragon, Sunmi Canada BTS, BLACKPINK, Psy, Stray Kids, TWICE, NewJeans, 2NE1, Jungkook, aespa, EXO Mexico BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook, Stray Kids, Lisa, V, Jimin, Psy, IU, Girls' Generation, Super Junior, TWICE, Cha Eun Woo Brazil BTS, BLACKPINK, Psy, Jungkook, Jimin, EXO, TWICE, Stray Kids, V, EXID, RM, Cha Eun Woo United Kingdom BTS, BLACKPINK, Psy, Jungkook, G-Dragon, TWICE, IU, Red Velvet, BoA, Jimin France BTS, BLACKPINK, Psy, G-Dragon, Jungkook, EXO, TWICE, Super Junior, Oneus, Lisa Germany BTS, BLACKPINK, Psy, Stray Kids, EXO, Jungkook, IU, Big Bang, Seventeen, Girls' Generation

Via The South Korean Ministry Of Culture, Sports And Tourism

The worldwide statistics show the following percentages: BTS leads with 29.1%, followed by BLACKPINK at 13.1%, Psy at 2.9%, Jungkook at 2.7%, IU at 2.1%, TWICE at 1.9%, Lisa at 1.4%, EXO and G-Dragon both at 1.3%, and Stray Kids at 1.2%.