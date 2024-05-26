Nicki Minaj pays big in alleged drug case after being arrested; Pink Friday 2 UK Tour cancelled

Nicki Minaj's highly anticipated Pink Friday 2 tour in Manchester, England, hit a snag this weekend. This comes after the rapper the briefly detained by Amsterdam authorities for allegedly carrying drugs in her bag, just hours before her scheduled performance. The organisers later issued a statement clarifying the details of the postponed show stressing that Minaj tried her best to resume but failed due to the ‘impossible’’ situation. Photos from Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 Tour

Nicki Minaj's UK Pink Friday 2 tour cancelled

“Despite Nicki’s best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight’s show happen, the events of today have made it impossible,” Co-op Live Arena released the statement, leaving fans disappointed and eager for updates on the rescheduled date. “We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused.” It read further. The Pink Friday tour was one of the most highly awaited concerts in the UK, the rescheduled date for the same has not been announced yet. As per the organisers, the tickets for the concert will remain valid for the rescheduled date as well.

Nicki Minaj arrested and fined over carrying alleged drugs

Nicki Minaj was reportedly heavily fined after she was briefly taken into custody by Amsterdam authorities on suspicion of allegedly carrying drugs. The incident happened at Schiphol Airport. “We have just released a 41-year-old American woman who we arrested this afternoon at Schiphol on suspicion of exporting soft drugs,” the news was confirmed by the Dutch authorities.

The American rapper and songwriter was said to have been charged with heavy fines before the show was officially called off. During a pre-concert Livestream, the Pink Friday crooner can be seen approached by police who ask her to stop the show and cooperate in the investigation. “After consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, the suspect was fined and can continue her journey,” The authorities confirmed on X. However, the exact amount of the fine was not disclosed.

Ahead of her arrest, Minaj was seen taking multiple shots of the incident that happened at the airport and later shared those in bits and pieces on her social media. When asked by the authorities to cooperate while her bag was being checked, the 41-year-old responded, “But isn’t that what you planned on doing from the get-go? Why didn’t you guys search it before it went on the plane?” She further went on to claim that they were deliberately trying to stop her tour while lying to her and even stated, “They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc.”