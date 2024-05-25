Country star Brad Paisely modifies 'American' song lyrics to support Ukraine, sparking cheers from WH guests

Country star Brad Paisley, who has raised voice against suffering of Ukrainians as a result of Russia's invasion, surprised his audience during a state dinner at the White House by changing the lyrics of his song "American Saturday Night". In a post on X, Emily Goodin shared a video of Paisley's performance at White House on Thursday, praising him for modifying the song's lyrics to support Ukraine. (Getty Image)

Biden hosted the state dinner to honour Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto and his spouse, first lady Rachel Ruto.

In the video, Paisely can be heard saying, “She's got Brazilian leather boots on the pedal of her German car. There's a Ukrainian flag hanging up behind the bar. Yes, she's going 'round the world tonight, but she ain't leavin' here. She's just going to meet her boyfriend down at the street fair. And it's a French kiss, Italian ice, Spanish moss in the moonlight."

Paisley modified the original lyrics of the 2009 song -- “Listenin' to The Beatles singin' ‘Back in the USSR.’” – in reference to Ukraine.

Paisley joined a bipartisan delegation of US senators in April 2023 for a visit to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. During his visit, he sang a Ukrainian-language folk song in front of Mikhailovsky Square, where wrecked Russian military equipment were placed. Paisley also performed an acoustic version of his song "Same Here", which was made in support of Ukrainians, featuring conversation between the star and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After his Kyiv trip, Paisley spoked to The Washington Post, confirming that he spoke with Zelenskyy for the first time in person.

Calling it a “great 45-minute” talk, he stated that they discussed everything, including some details about their families. "It was a really eye-opening thing," he stressed.

Amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the US has been supporting the war-torn nation by providing financial and military assistance.

Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary, accused the US Congress of "not forgetting about themselves" while discussing a new foreign aid measure for Ukraine.

The Biden administration launched a $275 million military aid plan for Ukraine on Friday, which will give the war-torn country rockets, artillery rounds, and other "urgently needed" weapons and equipment to fight against Russia in the country's northeast.

The latest aid represents Kyiv's fifth tranche of assistance after Congress gave a bod to $60 billion in additional funding last month.