 Lovely Runner still hasn't met its match in 'buzzworthiness'; The 8 Show surges to success on OTT Top 10 rankings | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Lovely Runner still hasn't met its match in 'buzzworthiness'; The 8 Show surges to success on OTT Top 10 rankings

ByAshima Grover
May 24, 2024 09:05 PM IST

Lovely Runner and its leading cast members held on to their top-ranking success as the most buzzworthy show and performers for the third week in a row.

tvN's ongoing time-travel series Lovely Runner's unparalleled boom in popularity needs to be studied! Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon have cast their romantic spell on worldwide audiences in a way that is unlike any other recent K-drama.

New episodes of Lovely Runner air every Monday and Tuesday. The series is streaming on Viki.(tvN)
Despite running its course as a weekday show, the fantasy series has no plans of slowing down its success train. On the contrary, it has somehow achieved the impossible by making drama viewers fall head over heels for Mondays and Tuesdays.

Since the show dethroned tvN's previous success story that knew no bounds - Queen of Tears - during the first week of May, it has topped the Korean chart of ‘Online Buzzworthiness’ released by Good Data Corporation for the third consecutive week. The survey chart ‘Fundex’ was updated on Tuesday, May 21, again boasting Lovely Runner's victorious stretch, as it continues to significantly lead ahead by example, maintaining a vast gap with other top-ranking titles.

For the third week of May 2024, the extraordinary love story, defying all proven laws of physics, led the TV drama chart with a score of 54.55% buzzworthiness. On the other hand, it garnered a 47.42% score on the TV-OTT list.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's unbeatable and spell-binding chemistry remained undeterred in the weekly competition as they claimed the first two spots, respectively, for the third week in a row.

New K-drama premieres on the Top 10 buzzworthy chart

In addition to Lovely Runner curing Monday blues, Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong's JTBC series The Atypical Family has become man K-content viewers' weekend buddy. The series itself retained its post as the second-most buzzworthy show, both on TV and TV-OTT charts. Meanwhile, Woo Hee claimed the 3rd rank on the most buzzworthy performer of the week list, and Ki Yong followed on the 5th.

Additionally, Lee Je Hoon reaffirmed his popularity with new episodes of Chief Detective 1958, released on Friday and Saturday.

Kim Myung Soo's latest KBS2 romantic comedy, Dare to Love Me - streaming on Netflix - debuted on the TV list at No. 9 this past week. Another May 13 K-drama premiere that made waves on the same list was ENA's Crash (streaming on Disney Plus), starring Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young and Heo Sung Tae.

Although the Chun Woo Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol starrer The 8 Show (streaming on Netflix) had already made its debut on the TV-OTT last week, it sought a significant surge in popularity this past week by claiming the 3rd rank. Song Kang Ho's Disney Plus series Uncle Samsik, premiering on May 15, earned the No. 6 rank, as the actor himself rounded off the Top 10 Actors list, entering the chart for the first time since the series launched.

Top 10 Kdramas that generated the most buzz in the third week of May

ActorDrama
1. Byeon Woo SeokLovely Runner
2. Kim Hye YoonLovely Runner
3. Chun Woo HeeThe Atypical Family
4. Jung Ryeo WonThe Midnight Romance in Hagwon
5. Jang Ki YongThe Atypical Family
6. Wi Ha JoonThe Midnight Romance in Hagwon
7. Song Geon HeeLovely Runner
8. Go Kyung PyoFrankly Speaking
9. Lee Je HoonChief Detective 1958
10. Song Kang HoUncle Samsik

Top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz in the third week of May

TV-OTTTV 
1. Lovely Runner1. Lovely Runner 
2. The Atypical Family2. The Atypical Family 
3. The 8 Show 3. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon 
4. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon4. Chief Detective 1958 
5. Chief Detective 19585. Frankly Speaking 
6. Uncle Samsik6. Beauty and Mr Romantic 
7. Frankly Speaking7. The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection 
8. Beauty and Mr Romantic8. Crash 
9. The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection9. Dare to Love Me 
10. Crash10. Missing Crown Prince 
