Lovely Runner still hasn't met its match in 'buzzworthiness'; The 8 Show surges to success on OTT Top 10 rankings

tvN's ongoing time-travel series Lovely Runner's unparalleled boom in popularity needs to be studied! Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon have cast their romantic spell on worldwide audiences in a way that is unlike any other recent K-drama.

Despite running its course as a weekday show, the fantasy series has no plans of slowing down its success train. On the contrary, it has somehow achieved the impossible by making drama viewers fall head over heels for Mondays and Tuesdays.

Since the show dethroned tvN's previous success story that knew no bounds - Queen of Tears - during the first week of May, it has topped the Korean chart of ‘Online Buzzworthiness’ released by Good Data Corporation for the third consecutive week. The survey chart ‘Fundex’ was updated on Tuesday, May 21, again boasting Lovely Runner's victorious stretch, as it continues to significantly lead ahead by example, maintaining a vast gap with other top-ranking titles.

For the third week of May 2024, the extraordinary love story, defying all proven laws of physics, led the TV drama chart with a score of 54.55% buzzworthiness. On the other hand, it garnered a 47.42% score on the TV-OTT list.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's unbeatable and spell-binding chemistry remained undeterred in the weekly competition as they claimed the first two spots, respectively, for the third week in a row.

New K-drama premieres on the Top 10 buzzworthy chart

In addition to Lovely Runner curing Monday blues, Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong's JTBC series The Atypical Family has become man K-content viewers' weekend buddy. The series itself retained its post as the second-most buzzworthy show, both on TV and TV-OTT charts. Meanwhile, Woo Hee claimed the 3rd rank on the most buzzworthy performer of the week list, and Ki Yong followed on the 5th.

Additionally, Lee Je Hoon reaffirmed his popularity with new episodes of Chief Detective 1958, released on Friday and Saturday.

Kim Myung Soo's latest KBS2 romantic comedy, Dare to Love Me - streaming on Netflix - debuted on the TV list at No. 9 this past week. Another May 13 K-drama premiere that made waves on the same list was ENA's Crash (streaming on Disney Plus), starring Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young and Heo Sung Tae.

Although the Chun Woo Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol starrer The 8 Show (streaming on Netflix) had already made its debut on the TV-OTT last week, it sought a significant surge in popularity this past week by claiming the 3rd rank. Song Kang Ho's Disney Plus series Uncle Samsik, premiering on May 15, earned the No. 6 rank, as the actor himself rounded off the Top 10 Actors list, entering the chart for the first time since the series launched.

Top 10 Kdramas that generated the most buzz in the third week of May

Actor Drama 1. Byeon Woo Seok Lovely Runner 2. Kim Hye Yoon Lovely Runner 3. Chun Woo Hee The Atypical Family 4. Jung Ryeo Won The Midnight Romance in Hagwon 5. Jang Ki Yong The Atypical Family 6. Wi Ha Joon The Midnight Romance in Hagwon 7. Song Geon Hee Lovely Runner 8. Go Kyung Pyo Frankly Speaking 9. Lee Je Hoon Chief Detective 1958 10. Song Kang Ho Uncle Samsik

Top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz in the third week of May